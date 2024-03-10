Water assault over 200,000 baht debt injures elderly in Nonthaburi

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A high-pressure water assault on a wheelchair-bound woman and her 82 year old mother has led to a heated dispute over unpaid debt in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Yesterday, a 41 year old woman, Jittrathiwat, reported being attacked by Jeab, the sister of debtor Duangkamol, during a confrontation at a beauty salon the previous evening.

Jittrathiwat recounted that she had been pushing her mother’s wheelchair when they stopped to discuss a debt settlement with 42 year old Duangkamol. The conversation turned sour when Jeab appeared and sprayed them with water, injuring the mother’s eye. The incident prompted Jittrathiwat to file a police report and seek medical attention for her mother.

The dispute originated from a series of loans that Jittrathiwat provided to Duangkamol, starting with 5,000 baht (US$140) in November 2022 and escalating to a total of 200,720 baht (US$5,700) by September 2023. Duangkamol, who initially claimed the money was for farming and lending purposes, later confessed to using it for personal needs and promised to repay the amount.

Duangkamol, defended herself, explaining that her business was affected by Covid-19 and customers defaulting on payments. A leg injury further complicated her ability to repay the debt. An agreement to make weekly payments of 1,000 baht (US$28) was reached but fell through due to continued disagreements.

The police have taken statements from both parties, with Jittrathiwat and her mother accusing Duangkamol of assault, and Duangkamol filing a trespassing complaint. Both individuals have been examined by medical professionals, and legal proceedings are underway to resolve the conflict.

In related news, a debtor, who had previously complained to the Crime Suppression Division about being attacked with a knife and having his teeth knocked out, has been informed that his case is not progressing.

The police superintendent of Bang Bua Thong Police Station clarified that the incident was not related to illegal lending but was a case of assault stemming from a previous loan disagreement. Both parties are now preparing to face charges.