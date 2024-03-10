Mysterious hand discovered in Samut Prakan canal sparks comedy

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A suspected human hand floating in a canal caused quite a stir in Samut Prakan province but upon closer inspection, it turned out to be just a discarded rubber glove, much to the amusement and relief of the onlookers and authorities involved.

Yesterday, at 5.30pm, the local police of Samut Prakan province were alerted to a suspicious object resembling a human hand floating in the Klong Hua Koh near Hua Koh Market in Pak Nam sub-district, Mueang district. Officers from the Samut Prakan Police Station swiftly coordinated with patrol units and foundation volunteers to investigate the scene.

Upon arriving at the canal overpass in Hua Koh, authorities found a group of onlookers gathered, peering intently at what appeared to be a human hand bobbing in the water. The patrol officers immediately tasked the rescue workers with verifying whether the object was indeed a human appendage.

The investigation revealed that the object causing the commotion was not a human hand but a rubber glove that had been carelessly disposed of and had ended up floating in that area. This discovery brought a collective sigh of relief from both the public and the official personnel, who had been prepared for a much grimmer scenario.

The bystanders and the authorities shared a chuckle before dispersing, joking about the commotion caused by a single rubber glove.

Nitnai Sophap, a patrol officer from Samut Prakan Police Station, shared that he received reports of a hand-like object in the canal and hurried to the scene. Upon arrival, he prodded the suspicious item with a stick and found it to be nothing more than a plastic glove, not a human hand, as initially feared, reported Sanook.

Locals also recounted their initial shock upon thinking the object was a human hand. However, they reasoned that if it were a human hand, there should have been bones protruding, which was not the case. Their initial alarm quickly turned into relief and laughter once the true nature of the object was discovered.