Connect with us

Thailand

WANTED: The forgotten fugitive, Vorayuth Yoovidhya

The Thaiger

Published

11 hours ago

on

WANTED: The forgotten fugitive, Vorayuth Yoovidhya | The Thaiger

INN News are reporting that a public prosecutor in the foreign affairs department says that Thai police have made no progress at all in the case of fugitive cop killer Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya. Zero, nothing, nada, zilch, diddly-squat.

The youngest son of Chalerm Yoovidhya, the 68 year old owner of the Red Bull drinks empire, is wanted for driving his Ferrari into Vichian Klanpraset on September 3, 2012, over six years ago. The officer attached to the Thong Lor station was dragged under the wheels of the super car and killed.

Chatchom Akkhaphin said that since an urgent request from prosecutors to the Royal Thai Police back in April his department has received no further news.

They only know that, six months back, the fugitive known was in England.

INN News says that new demands are being made via letter for the Thai police to act in the case and provide more details so that prosecutors can continue with the case.

An earlier The Thaiger story about the Red Bull heir HERE.

SOURCE: INN



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Bangkok

Time for a street food makeover – Tourism Ministry

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 20, 2018

By

Time for a street food makeover – Tourism Ministry | The Thaiger

The Thai Tourism Minister says it’s time for an upgrade of Thai street food.

The Nation reports that Weerasak Kowsurat says he would hold talks with the Public Health Ministry and the BMA on how to upgrade the quality of dishes sold by street vendors in the capital.

He has revealed plans to bring together stakeholders to discuss how to ensure street foods are hygienic by offering advice on how to store ingredients and how to properly clean utensils.

Weerasak says his ministry will also work with local municipalities to boost the quality of street food in other provinces around the country.

He says the Tourism Ministry will launch an awareness campaign for tourists, explaining the characteristics of each dish to help them get the most out of eating on the street.

Weerasak says that, as of 2016, there were 103,000 street food outlets around Thailand, making up 69 per cent of all food outlets in the country.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

Thailand

Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday

The Thaiger

Published

16 hours ago

on

November 20, 2018

By

Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday | The Thaiger

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…

 

Continue Reading

People

Netherlands to Thailand, the long way

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

17 hours ago

on

November 20, 2018

By

Netherlands to Thailand, the long way | The Thaiger

by Wattanapol Matcha

Want to catch up with your father? Usually a short drive, phone call or quick email will solve that. But it wan’t quite so easy for this Dutchman.

28 year old William Coniris has completed a 17,900 kilometre cross-continent bicycle ride from the Netherlands to visit his 58 year old father, who lives in Thailand.

The 10 month journey, which began in mid-February this year, ended for William as he arrived his father Paul Coniris’s home in Suphan Buri yesterday, after three years of not having seen each other.

Having worked in the field of meteorology in his home country, the man said the journey, passing through 28 countries, had exposed him to new things and different scenes that would be inspiring for his work when he returned home.

The Nation reports that the Dutch cyclist recalled that he had stayed overnight along the way in a tent and spent about five to six hours cycling every day.

He said the most frequently occurring issue was a shortage of drinking water and food, as some countries did not have many shops on their roads.

In Thailand, however, there are so many shops and people are friendly, he added with a smile.

Coniris will travel back home on November 27, after what has been his third visit to the Kingdom.

Netherlands to Thailand, the long way | News by The Thaiger Netherlands to Thailand, the long way | News by The Thaiger

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending