Deadly New Guinea flatworm crawls into Thailand (video)

Photo of Bob Scott Bob ScottPublished: 17:06, 09 December 2024| Updated: 17:06, 09 December 2024
Picture courtesy of PeerJ

In a digital age where the bizarre often grabs attention, one Facebook user has set social media ablaze with a video of a sinister black worm.

The eight-second clip, accompanied by chilling photos, captures the creatures squirming in unsettling clusters, prompting users to ask, “What on earth is this?”

This eerie display has left viewers equally fascinated and alarmed, with fears mounting over the worm’s disease-spreading potential.

Members of the online community were quick to identify the culprit as the New Guinea flatworm, a notorious carrier of Angiostrongylus cantonensis, also known as the rat lungworm. Found mainly in rats, this pesky parasite won’t mature within humans but can wreak havoc on those unlucky enough to be infected.

The worm’s larvae have a nasty habit of invading the central nervous system, sparking inflammation of the brain’s protective membranes.

Victims might find themselves grappling with severe headaches, fever, vomiting, stiff neck, blurred vision, diarrhoea, and muscle pain. In extreme scenarios, the ailment could become chronic, with fatal ends.

Salt or hot water?

Group members advise dealing with the New Guinea flatworm by dousing them in hot water or sprinkling salt to exterminate these pests. Crucially, avoid chopping them as each piece can regenerate, turning one problem worm into many, said one concerned group member

“This invasive flatworm preys on small animals. We urge everyone to help eradicate these worms to protect Thailand’s native snails.”

The conversation in the comments teetered between warnings and advice, with many voices stressing immediate action and echoing.

“It’s the New Guinea flatworm. Dispose of them by sprinkling salt.”

The discovery of this slippery invader in Thailand rings alarm bells due to its destructive potential on both local ecosystems and public health. These worms, wriggling around with dangerous parasites, pose a significant risk, particularly because the symptoms they spread can lead to severe cases, sometimes even fatalities.

It’s clear that tackling this unwelcome guest is critical to safeguarding community health and biodiversity.

Preventive measures

To fight back, preventive measures are a must. Using hot water or salt can kill these creatures effectively, but be careful, cutting or breaking them could quadruple the problem. Public awareness and cooperation are key players in this battle, alongside the efforts of local authorities to tackle the threat these critters pose.

The viral sensation serves as a potent reminder of the havoc invasive species can wreak and the pressing need for swift action to stop their spread.

The New Guinea flatworm’s tendency to thrive in foreign environments underscores the necessity for vigilance and proactive strategies to protect both our natural habitats and public health.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why is the New Guinea flatworm particularly concerning for Thailand’s ecosystem?

Its invasive nature threatens native species and can disrupt local ecosystems, highlighting the need for effective management.

How can the spread of diseases by the New Guinea flatworm affect public health in Thailand?

The worm carries parasites like rat lungworm, causing severe health issues, emphasizing the importance of eradication efforts.

What if the New Guinea flatworm population continues to grow unchecked in Thailand?

It could lead to widespread ecological disruption and increased health risks from the parasites they carry.

How does the regenerative ability of the New Guinea flatworm complicate eradication efforts?

Chopping them can worsen infestations, as each piece can grow into a new worm, requiring careful removal strategies.

What preventative measures can communities take to combat the New Guinea flatworm invasion?

Using hot water or salt to eliminate them and raising public awareness are key strategies to curb their spread.

Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

