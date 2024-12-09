Thailand and UK discuss trade, explore FTA possibilities

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 16:52, 09 December 2024| Updated: 16:52, 09 December 2024
115 1 minute read
Thailand and UK discuss trade, explore FTA possibilities
Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan and British Ambassador Mark Gooding | Photo via @markgooding/X

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan met with British Ambassador Mark Gooding last week at the ambassador’s official residence in Bangkok to discuss strengthening economic ties between Thailand and the United Kingdom.

Central to their discussions was the feasibility of a Thailand-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) aimed at boosting bilateral trade and investment.

Advertisements

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to expanding trade and investment under the framework of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) at the ministerial level. Discussions highlighted the Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP), which aims to create a favourable business environment and foster collaboration in key sectors such as agriculture, food and beverages, tourism, investment, and health care.

The cooperation focuses on leveraging complementary strengths to deepen economic engagement, facilitating trade and investment opportunities between the two nations.

Related news

Pichai noted the significance of earlier developments, including the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with UK Trade Minister Douglas Alexander in Bangkok on September 18.

The agreement set the stage for a second JETCO meeting planned for 2025, which will coincide with the 170th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and the UK.

Thailand and UK discuss trade, explore FTA possibilities | News by Thaiger
Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan and British Ambassador Mark Gooding | Photo via @markgooding/X

Pichai emphasised that a robust trade partnership is essential for laying the groundwork for FTA negotiations. He expressed confidence that an FTA would substantially enhance bilateral trade and investment, driving sustainable economic growth.

Advertisements

The initiative has also received strong support from businesses in both countries eager to explore expanded trade opportunities.

The minister extended gratitude to the UK for backing Thailand’s bid to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). He reiterated Thailand’s commitment to facilitating foreign trade and investment, particularly in target industries such as electronic data processing equipment, data centres, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

From January to October 2024, the UK ranked as Thailand’s 22nd-largest trading partner globally and fourth in Europe, following Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. Total trade between the two nations amounted to US$5.54 billion, with Thailand recording a trade surplus of US$1.37 billion.

The ongoing discussions and cooperative initiatives signal a shared vision to strengthen economic ties and pave the way for a deeper and more productive trade partnership, reported The Nation.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman seeks justice after attack by unidentified man in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai woman seeks justice after attack by unidentified man in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Thailand throws &#8216;baht&#8217; at impact study of 10,000-baht handouts Business News

Thailand throws ‘baht’ at impact study of 10,000-baht handouts

5 hours ago
Dirty business: Pattaya car wash scam leaves victims high and dry Crime News

Dirty business: Pattaya car wash scam leaves victims high and dry

5 hours ago
2 Thai boys arrested for shooting girl, mistaking her for an enemy Crime News

2 Thai boys arrested for shooting girl, mistaking her for an enemy

5 hours ago
Trang Airport project abandoned, contractor loses millions South Thailand News

Trang Airport project abandoned, contractor loses millions

5 hours ago
Deadly New Guinea flatworm crawls into Thailand (video) Thailand News

Deadly New Guinea flatworm crawls into Thailand (video)

5 hours ago
Thailand and UK discuss trade, explore FTA possibilities Politics News

Thailand and UK discuss trade, explore FTA possibilities

6 hours ago
Bangkok braces for current affairs as power outages hit home Bangkok News

Bangkok braces for current affairs as power outages hit home

6 hours ago
Grain of truth: Thailand trails Asia in rice yield race Economy News

Grain of truth: Thailand trails Asia in rice yield race

6 hours ago
Window w*nker: Barber&#8217;s indecent exposure leaves wife in a snip Central Thailand News

Window w*nker: Barber’s indecent exposure leaves wife in a snip

6 hours ago
Ex-husband sets Chon Buri home on fire over lost military ID card Crime News

Ex-husband sets Chon Buri home on fire over lost military ID card

6 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s birth rate drops 81% over 74 years, surpasses Japan Thailand News

Thailand’s birth rate drops 81% over 74 years, surpasses Japan

6 hours ago
Gold fever: Price &#8216;baht-tles&#8217; higher with investors eyeing gains Thailand News

Gold fever: Price ‘baht-tles’ higher with investors eyeing gains

6 hours ago
Thai man flees petrol station bill with fuel hose attached to car (video) Bangkok News

Thai man flees petrol station bill with fuel hose attached to car (video)

7 hours ago
Man in Pattaya poses as cop, holds girlfriend hostage Crime News

Man in Pattaya poses as cop, holds girlfriend hostage

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s business community urges govt for festive financial jolt Business News

Thailand’s business community urges govt for festive financial jolt

7 hours ago
Teacher&#8217;s misconduct with female students fall on deaf ears Crime News

Teacher’s misconduct with female students fall on deaf ears

7 hours ago
Thai man dies after falling from Khao Hua Nak Viewpoint in Chaiyaphum Thailand News

Thai man dies after falling from Khao Hua Nak Viewpoint in Chaiyaphum

7 hours ago
Thailand floods claim lives, deforestation and dams blamed Environment News

Thailand floods claim lives, deforestation and dams blamed

8 hours ago
Husband and wife arrested for brutal murder in Uthai Thani Crime News

Husband and wife arrested for brutal murder in Uthai Thani

8 hours ago
Fed on the brink: Rate cut looms as US plays interest-ing game Business News

Fed on the brink: Rate cut looms as US plays interest-ing game

9 hours ago
Man arrested at Udon Thani festival for inappropriate behaviour Crime News

Man arrested at Udon Thani festival for inappropriate behaviour

9 hours ago
Thai woman faced attempted lynching after attacking boy with knife Crime News

Thai woman faced attempted lynching after attacking boy with knife

9 hours ago
Crypto hits new heights: Bitcoin Trumps US0k amid election buzz Business News

Crypto hits new heights: Bitcoin Trumps US$100k amid election buzz

9 hours ago
Thailand police crackdown on pornographic content production Crime News

Thailand police crackdown on pornographic content production

9 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

Related Articles

2 Thai boys arrested for shooting girl, mistaking her for an enemy

2 Thai boys arrested for shooting girl, mistaking her for an enemy

Published: 17:26, 09 December 2024
Trang Airport project abandoned, contractor loses millions

Trang Airport project abandoned, contractor loses millions

Published: 17:15, 09 December 2024
Deadly New Guinea flatworm crawls into Thailand (video)

Deadly New Guinea flatworm crawls into Thailand (video)

Published: 17:06, 09 December 2024
Bangkok braces for current affairs as power outages hit home

Bangkok braces for current affairs as power outages hit home

Published: 16:43, 09 December 2024
Check Also
Close