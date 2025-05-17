Lotto Plus hits big: 4 winners share 60 million baht jackpot

Lucky woman scoops 30 million baht from five tickets in yesterday's lottery draw

Lotto Plus revealed four new lottery winners across four provinces, with a total of 10 first-prize tickets, amounting to 60 million baht.

A particularly fortunate woman from the northern province of Phichit secured 30 million baht by purchasing five tickets, all of which were winning numbers. The Government Lottery Office (GLO) announced the results for yesterday, May 16, with the winning first-prize number being 251309. Additional prizes included two sets of three-digit front numbers, 109 and 231, two sets of three-digit back numbers, 965 and 631, and a two-digit back number, 87.

Lotto Plus promptly showcased the winning tickets from their safe during a live event. The winners included Em (nickname) from Rayong, Tor from Bangkok, Jane from Uthai Thani, and Pui from Phichit. Em was contacted first, having won a single ticket worth 6 million baht. Excitedly, Em confirmed his win and agreed to have the money delivered.

Next, Tor was contacted. He had purchased eight tickets, winning two first-prize tickets worth 12 million baht in total. Already anticipating the call, Tor asked for the money to be delivered while watching the live broadcast.

Jane also bought 13 tickets and won two first-prize tickets, securing another 12 million baht. Overwhelmed and surprised by the call, Jane was uncertain whether to have the money delivered or transferred, opting to decide later.

Pui was the last to be reached. She was eagerly awaiting the call, having watched the live results. She purchased five tickets and won with all five, earning a total of 30 million baht. Her excitement was palpable during the announcement.

To celebrate the winners, Lotto Plus invited celebrities Joek Ice Cream and Ta Fedfe to join the live event and present the prizes, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, luck struck unexpectedly for a Rayong restaurateur who won 12 million baht in the lottery — all thanks to a broken durian delivery wheel that landed on a neighbour’s roof.

