Thailand cracks down on illegal foreign makeup teachers

The Department of Employment intensified its crackdown on employers and foreign workers found engaging in reserved professions, specifically targeting unauthorised makeup teacher roles.

Recently, two people have been prosecuted, reinforcing the protection of Thai citizens’ right to work.

Somchai Morakotsriwan, Director General of the Department of Employment, stated that labour minister Pipat Ratkitprakarn has instructed officials to rigorously inspect, prevent, and suppress illegal foreign labour activities, especially in jobs reserved for Thais. This initiative aims to assure the public that Thai citizens’ employment rights are safeguarded.

In a recent operation, Department of Employment officials, alongside the Immigration Bureau and the Tourist Police Bureau, conducted checks in the Phra Nakhon area of Bangkok.

This followed reports of Chinese nationals operating a Thai costume rental shop and providing makeup services to tourists near the iconic Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram.

Upon inspecting six Thai costume rental shops, it was discovered that one shop was employing two Chinese nationals as makeup teachers without proper permits.

These people have been detained and handed over to Phra Ratchawang police station for legal proceedings.

The charges include working without a permit, violating Section 8 of the Foreign Workers Act 2017, with penalties outlined in Section 101 of the same act and its 2018 amendment. Employers hiring foreign workers without permits breach Section 9, with penalties under Section 102.

Consequences for unlicensed workers include fines from 5,000 to 50,000 baht (US$145 to 1,460), deportation, and a two-year ban on reapplying for a Thai work permit.

Employers face fines of 10,000 to 100,000 baht (US$292 to 2,920) per illegal worker, with repeat offences leading to up to one year in prison or fines from 50,000 to 200,000 baht (US$1,460 to 5,840) per worker, and a three-year ban on hiring foreign workers.

The Department of Employment emphasises its commitment to stringent inspections to prevent illegal work, protect Thai labour rights, and ensure fair employment practices, reported KhaoSod.

Citizens are encouraged to report illegal foreign labour activities to the Central Employment Registration and Job Seeker Protection Division, Department of Employment, located on the fourth floor of the Ministry of Labour building, or via provincial employment offices, Bangkok offices 1-10, the Ministry of Labour hotline at 1506 ext. 2, or the Department of Employment hotline at 1694.