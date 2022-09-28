Connect with us

Thailand

VIDEO: Nine cars in three days fly off ‘cursed’ road in eastern Thailand

Published

 on 

Shocking CCTV footage reveals a total of nine vehicles losing control in the same place on a highway in Chachoengsao province, eastern Thailand, between September 24 – 26.

Security cameras at a used car dealership on Suwinthawong Road in Mueang district captured nine vehicles losing control, seemingly out of nowhere, and spinning off the road. Most of the cars ended up in the swampy ditch on the side of the highway.

Yesterday, Deputy Director of the Chachoengsao Highway District Tossaporn Payurawong inspected the area with the Superintendent of Chachoengsao Police Station Pitoon Pattanachai to investigate the “cursed” stretch of road.

Chemicals were found on the road about 300 metresbeforeo the car dealership, suspected to have leaked from a lorry. The “yellow chemicals” made the road slippery causing vehicles to unexpectedly lose control. The chemicals peeled away some of the road markings, said highway officers.

As soon as the chemicals were found, highway staff placed out rubber cones and lights to warn cars to drive with caution to try and prevent more accidents.

Yesterday, highway officials jet-washed the chemicals away. They said they are working to install more signs to advise the public to reduce speed and drive with caution in the rain.

The highway will inspect the surface of the road again today to ensure there is enough friction to keep vehicles from losing control.

No more accidents have been reported at the spot thus far.

SOURCE: สรยุทธ

Recent comments:
Faz
2022-09-28 12:26
From the article; Quote They said they are working to install more signs to advise the public to reduce speed and drive with caution in the rain. 3 common denominators; Wet road conditions, speed, inexperienced drivers 🤫
Ramanathan.P
2022-09-28 12:52
All the vehicles are speeding in wet condition and slippery roads. Thailand roads are very slippery especially during the rainy days because its surface is smooth with excessive tar in the mixture and less gravel. 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

