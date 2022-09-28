Knife-wielding tuk tuk driver says he is the victim in brawl over passengers

An 84 year old tuk tuk driver claimed that he was attacked by younger drivers because of a row over passengers. The alleged offenders defended themselves saying they were threatened by a knife first.

The elderly tuk tuk driver, Pichit Sawanwijit, filed a complaint at Mueng Udon Thani Police Station saying he was attacked by three younger tuk tuk drivers in front of Udon Thani Hospital last Monday, September 26.

Pichit claims that the three drivers attacked and beat him on the head for stealing passengers from them. The old man insisted that he didn’t go to the hospital to look for customers. He went there with his wife because she was undergoing treatment for kidney dialysis.

Thai reporters interviewed the three alleged offending drivers at Udon Thani Hospital who denied they attacked the elderly driver. They said they warned the elderly man to move his tuk tuk because the hospital didn’t allow vehicles to park where he was.

The drivers acknowledged that Pichit was at the hospital every day with his wife but pointed out that he also picked up passengers while he waited for her.

One of the tuk tuk drivers, Wichai Jaikaeng, revealed that he told Pichit to park somewhere else and to be wary of the police. He added that Pichit wouldn’t listen and threatened him with a knife.

Wichai made known that about 22 tuk tuk drivers provided a service at the hospital and Pichit jumped the queue to pick up passengers. Wichai said no one was angry because they understood that everybody had to make a living.

A nearby store seller backed Wichai’s story. She said she saw the older driver trying to stab another driver while they were talking.

The seller also confirmed that every tuk tuk driver at the hospital was friendly and had never had a fight before.

The police investigation into the issue continues.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Channel 3

Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!