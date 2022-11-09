Thailand
VIDEO: Billowing fire spoils Yi Peng Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
Thousands of glistening paper lanterns lighting up the night sky in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, disappeared into a thick plume of smoke after a foam pagoda went up in flames in the middle of the Yi Peng Lantern Festival celebrations last night.
Billowing smoke rose into the sky after a lantern fell on top of the flammable replica pagoda, made out of plastic foam, causing it to set alight from the top. The fire occurred in the province’s San Pa Tong district.
Luckily, no one was reported to be injured by the fire and authorities acted quickly to put it out.
Netizens commented on the danger that the festival presents…
“There are so many lanterns. All the houses in the neighbourhood are made from wood. If a house burns down, who is responsible for it?”
“Dangerous for households, aeroplanes and the environment.”
“Excellent. This happens every year. I was waiting to see news like this.”
An exodus of foreign and domestic tourists travelled to Chiang Mai to experience the magical atmosphere of the two festivals, which was quickly spoiled by a sea of smoke and plastic fumes.
The eruptive fire is a stern reminder of why the Thai government is so strict about disallowing the release of lanterns in and around Thailand’s airports. Before the festival yesterday, government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek made a statement reminding the public that flying lanterns in Thailand’s airspaces is punishable by the death penalty.
The Yi Peng Lantern Festival has garnered criticism over the years as being dangerous, with thousands of people releasing lanterns into the sky at the same time, sometimes getting caught in communication cables and often starting fires.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
VIDEO: Billowing fire spoils Yi Peng Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
Man stabbed to death by superstitious friend
Kim Jong-Un sets the dogs on South Korea’s politicians
W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Patong venue staffer tests positive for drugs
Thai women tricked into sex work in Nigeria seek help
12 people injured by illegal fireworks in Loy Krathong event
Expats welcome online visa extensions?
Police in central Thailand offer cash reward to help nab gold shop robber
Police arrest 2 Chinese mafia chiefs, 3 slip the net
Bill Heinecke suggests Thailand charge foreign tourists extra 300 baht per night
Police seize 1,000s of weapons, calming APEC delegates
Online Visa Extensions Now Available in Thailand | GMT
Chon Buri man attacks beachgoer with knife
Teacher murders her 5 year old autistic son in southern Thailand
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Most beautiful temples to visit in and around Bangkok
Tourism officials plan big campaigns for Chiang Mai
69 flights rescheduled due to Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
Colourful Bangkok 2022 – 3 months of arts and concerts
North Korean missile lands near South’s waters for first time, South retaliates
Australia to sign human trafficking treaty with Thailand
Twitter, Instagram, Facebook all see hiccups
Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
Vandalised tourist service centre gets makeover in Pattaya
Woman crawls off plane in Bangkok after allegedly being told to pay for wheelchair
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of23 hours ago
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
-
Best Bites2 hours ago
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
-
Education1 day ago
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
-
Business2 days ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Overstaying foreigners targeted in Pattaya club inspections
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond