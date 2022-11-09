Expats
PayPal to lock out Thai users at end of month
Most PayPal users in Thailand will be locked out of the service next month unless they jump through a series of complex and quite silly hoops that are intelligible only to Thai citizens.
After a year of nothing but statements, PayPal told customers this morning that they cannot use the service after December 15 unless they take “certain actions” that, while puzzling and poorly described, will be next-to-impossible to execute.
Step 1. Enter your Thai national ID number.
Step 2. There is no step 2. You don’t have an ID number, can’t get one, and nothing else will do.
Combatting money laundering is the standard, transparent excuse these days for making the lives of ordinary people unnecessarily complicated. With no real facts available, sample the latest propaganda here. Paypal, the world’s bagman, plans to shut down all private accounts that are not registered under the government digital identity program.
Paypal said…
“For the time being, a Thai national ID is required to enrol… other forms of identification which do not have a 13-digit Thai national ID number, such as a non-Thai passport, work permit, non-Thai Identification card (pink ID), or Thai Permanent Resident Permit cannot be accepted.”
The good news is that you have until the end of November to register in the government’s secretive digital identification program, known as the National Digital ID, or NDID. Please be generous in sharing the tales of your success in the comments section! We’d love to know how it went, though suspect we already know.
Once the changeover is complete, domestic payments can only be made in Thai baht. Only credit cards and not debit cards can be used. Payments involving other currencies will be capped at THB800,000 (US$21,400). VAT of 7% will be collected on PayPal fees.
Enrolling in the NDID program, PayPal fantasises, can be done via a mobile app or in person at any bank. To enrol, simply “check with your bank”. Good luck with that.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
1 thousand people celebrate start of Buddhist festival at Pattaya temple
Thailand is 1 billion baht short for World Cup 2022 broadcasting license
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
TerraCycle crusade to rid Bangkok canals of plastic goes on
Bangkok dwellers float over half a million krathongs on Loy Krathong night
Superstitious man arrested after stabbing friend to test his immortality
Kush House: Bangkok’s most unique cannabis dispensary
Mass tree-planting planned for Phuket beach after illegal structures removed
Teen boasts he escaped murder charge because his family is rich
Could rats save people from disaster zones?
PayPal to lock out Thai users at end of month
VIDEO: Billowing fire spoils Yi Peng Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
Man stabbed to death by superstitious friend
Kim Jong-Un sets the dogs on South Korea’s politicians
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Most beautiful temples to visit in and around Bangkok
Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
Overstaying foreigners targeted in Pattaya club inspections
Overstaying Foreigners Targeted in Pattaya, Thailand | GMT
Married Thai woman hits younger lover with massive palimony claim
Grab delivery drivers protest in Bangkok, Thailand
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
Thai man narrowly survives bite from his pet monocled cobra
Crazed drug addict buries unconscious victim alive
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of1 day ago
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
-
Best Bites6 hours ago
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
-
Education1 day ago
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
-
Business2 days ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Overstaying foreigners targeted in Pattaya club inspections
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond