Connect with us

Thailand

BREAKING: Thailand ENDS Test & Go and Sandbox, changes for unvaccinated travellers

Avatar

Published

 on 

Thailand plans to scrap its unpopular Test & Go entry scheme, opting instead to adopt the simplified categories of “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” for international travellers arriving in the kingdom. The actual Thailand Pass – the online pre-registration system – will remain, although the paperwork has been vastly simplified by these changes.

The CCSA announced those major changes, among others, about the county’s Thailand Pass program during its meeting today.

Goodbye, Test & Go!
International travellers arriving by air, who have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19, will no longer need to take a PCR test on arrival. The removal of the PCR testing for vaccinated travellers effectively abolishes the unpopular Test & Go entry scheme, which had required travellers to book an SHA+ hotel for one night of quarantine while waiting for their test results. No more Covid test, no more 1 day quarantine hotel for the vaccinated.

However, the CCSA still recommends vaccinated travellers take an ATK test on Day 5, with an expectation that they’ll self-monitor their health while in the kingdom. But this recommendation will not be enforced, according to the announcements today.

Unvaccinated travellers, who have submitted a negative PCR test within 72 hours before departure via the Thailand Pass system, will be treated the SAME as vaccinated travellers, with no PCR test on arrival and no quarantine.

However, those who do not submit a negative PCR test prior to departure will still be required to quarantine for 5 days upon arrival, with a PCR test between days 4-5.

For those who choose to enter Thailand at a land border, the entry requirements are a bit more tricky without a pre-flight PCR test…

Arrivals by land must take ATK test
Those entering by land will be separated into two main groups: “short-term” and “long-term” travellers. Short-term travellers who plan to stay in Thailand for no more than 2 days, will NOT be required to register for Thailand Pass or buy insurance. Long-term travellers who plan to stay longer than 2 days must register for Thailand Pass and buy insurance.

This group is further divided into “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” categories. All long-term travellers must take an ATK test upon arrival. What happens next depends on your vaccination status. Vaccinated travellers with a negative ATK test may enter Thailand via land without quarantine, while unvaccinated travellers who pass their ATK test will still have to undergo a 5 day quarantine.

Anyone who tests positive will be required to quarantine for 5 days.

Additionally, “high-risk cases” ie. those who have been in close contact with confirmed cases of Covid-19 will be required to quarantine for 5 days. But this appears to be largely dependent on self-declaration of being a high-risk case, so choose your words wisely.

Health insurance minimums reduced
Meanwhile, the required minimum health insurance coverage will also be reduced from US$20,000 dollar to US$10,000 for all travellers arriving by land and air. Except for short-term travellers entering by land who plan to stay less than 2 days. Everyone else must still purchase insurance, except…

Thai citizens and expats covered under the universal social security health care don’t need to purchase additional insurance when reentering the country.

Bars and restaurants can open until midnight
Businesses also have plenty to celebrate. Restaurants that are SHA+ registered will be able to remain open until midnight, including ‘bars’ operating as ‘pseudo restaurants’. The ‘official’ requirement to stop alcohol sales by 11pm has been broadly flouted by tourists and locals alike in recent months, as nightlife owners have pushed to return to ‘normal’ operating hours and reboot their businesses.

The CCSA also discussed the re-opening of all land border checkpoints, and has reviewed the colour-coding of provinces based on their infection rates.

All this is expected to be enacted from May 1, next week. But a confirmed date has not been announced at this time. All the changes will need to be signed off and published in the Royal Gazette, expected to happen early next week.

Here’s the chart published by the government which indicates all the above changes…

covid

BREAKING: Thailand ENDS Test & Go and Sandbox, changes for unvaccinated travellers | News by Thaiger

A screenshot from the TAT’s website regarding entry requirements for unvaxxed travellers starting May 1.

 

 

 

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    AdvocatusDiaboli
    2022-04-22 15:44
    37 minutes ago, Cabra said: So what does it mean to be vaccinated under this revised process ... 2 or 3 shots and how many months since your last shot before you are no longer considered fully vaccinated? Shhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh …..…
    image
    JustAnotherExpat
    2022-04-22 15:54
    10 minutes ago, Chaimai said: Dropping everything - as predicted. Yes, it sounds cynical 😉... and, yes, it WILL be Gazetted shortly. Overdue, but welcome. Thank you Thai government. (I added the emphasis) I don't think they had a choice, so thanks…
    image
    rc1
    2022-04-22 16:54
    57 minutes ago, JustAnotherExpat said: I don't think they had a choice, so thanks aren't exactly warranted. Regardless, this is welcome news and I will be booking my flight to see family in the states soon. Now I feel I…
    image
    Stevejm
    2022-04-22 17:15
    19 minutes ago, rc1 said: Big step forward, no arrival testing is a good thing. Next, start to reduce the fear within thailand by removing the outdoor ( at least) mask mandate. One of a very small number of countries…
    image
    Ramanathan.P
    2022-04-22 17:25
    Dear CCSA do take note that you can keep all your land border crossing closed with your condition of vaccinated travelers still need to take Covid tests on arrival. Especially Long Term visitors. Do you think visitors are going to…

    Follow Thaiger by email:

    Thailand3 mins ago

    Thailand News Today | The End of Entry Restrictions in Thailand (Almost)
    Thailand34 mins ago

    BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
    Thailand39 mins ago

    BREAKING: Thailand ENDS Test & Go and Sandbox, changes for unvaccinated travellers
    Sponsored2 hours ago

    Yell Advertising- a fast emerging advertising agency in Thailand
    image
    Eastern Thailand41 mins ago

    Man in eastern Thailand tries to sell motorcycle to shop it was stolen from
    Thailand1 hour ago

    “You old ATK tests are not art” – warning from Thai lab scientist
    Chiang Rai1 hour ago

    Chiang Rai business and tourism sectors weigh reopening Myanmar border bridge
    image
    Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
    Create an Account
    Thailand1 hour ago

    Thai street food seller comes up with Mango Pad Kra Pao to follow Mango Sticky Rice fever
    Thailand2 hours ago

    No quarantine for unvaccinated travellers in Thailand and other countries
    World2 hours ago

    Surging violence at Al Aqsa mosque, Israel and Palestine
    Thailand3 hours ago

    Friday Covid Update: 21,808 new cases; provincial totals
    Phuket4 hours ago

    Former Phuket prison to transform into spooky tourist attraction
    Thailand4 hours ago

    Court lifts 4 year hijab ban at Pattani school
    Thailand4 hours ago

    BREAKING: Big Thailand Pass changes
    World6 hours ago

    Queen of England gets personalised Barbie doll on 96th birthday
    Tourism6 hours ago

    Thailand’s tourism council hopes to see more Chinese arrivals in October
    Thailand7 months ago

    Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
    Phuket1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
    Tourism1 year ago

    In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

    Trending