Thai man’s chilling TikTok coffin stunt sends shivers down online community’s spine

In an eye-opening post on TikTok, a man is lying peacefully in a transparent chilled coffin, visible from both the inside and outside. Two days ago, this unusual demonstration managed to send both a chill and a shock throughout the online community.

The clip shows a fit and healthy man, appearing in a serene slumber. He lies with his hands folded beneath his chest, nestled comfortably amid pillows and blankets. However, the typicality ends there as the man is residing inside a refrigerated, transparent coffin. Notably, the moment he flicked his eyes open spooked a number of watching netizens, reported Sanook.

Comments flooded in, such as…

“Spooky eye flicker.”

“Would one die if it gets too cold?'”

“It’s too slippery for me.”

“Why not let the people who sleep do the sleeping and the people who work, work?”

“If you don’t think too much about it, the cooled coffin is just a nice fridge to temporarily preserve a body.”

“Don’t suddenly wake up and startle me.”

“Why can a dead person’s eyeballs move?”

“Perfect for the personal summer heat.”

“So, corpses can blink.”

“Want the world to remember your review?”

“How much for this cool box?”

The latter query specifically drew attention to the hefty price of the peculiar coffin, which is set at 45,000 baht (US$ 1,279).

Following the post, Thai media contacted the owner of “Wichian Buri Cool Coffin,” Chayutpong Boonpao.

He revealed he is a manufacturer of several diverse coffins, located in Wichian Buri, Phetchabun.

The chilling coffin shown in the clip was freshly constructed, with its inhabitant being a worker from their store.

Chayutpong said his company took a video because they were testing the newly built cooling system of the coffin. It also allowed prospective customers an idea of what they were investing in. If any customer inside the transparent coffin reports that it’s not cool enough, the store is ready to offer a refund.