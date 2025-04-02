Udon Thani mother’s plea for missing son after earthquake tragedy

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal35 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 2, 2025
84 1 minute read
Udon Thani mother’s plea for missing son after earthquake tragedy
Pictures courtesy of Naewna

In the village of Na Si Nuan, Talanlian subdistrict, Kudjab district, Udon Thani province, a 59 year old mother is waiting anxiously for news of her son, who is among those missing following the collapse of a building under construction.

The incident occurred after an earthquake in Chanthaburi province. Anekpong Kongsa-ya, a 23 year old electrician, was last seen running back into the building to assist a friend. He was due to get married on April 16, this year.

Anekpong’s mother, Songkran, expressed her sorrow, mentioning that she has three children, with Anekpong being the youngest.

Initially, she believed her son was working in Chanthaburi. However, on the day of the incident, her daughter’s partner informed her that Anekpong had transferred to the building site in question just one day before the collapse.

Related Articles

She was devastated upon learning that her son was inside the building at the time of its collapse. Anekpong’s partner, Pan, had shared that although he initially escaped, Anekpong ran back inside upon hearing cries for help.

Udon Thani mother’s plea for missing son after earthquake tragedy | News by Thaiger

Five days have passed since the incident, and the family, including Anekpong’s father, brother, and Pan, have travelled to Bangkok to stay close to the site and follow rescue operations.

Pan informed Songkran that the rescue team advised them to wait for further developments while she remains in Udon Thani, hoping for news.

Udon Thani mother’s plea for missing son after earthquake tragedy | News by Thaiger

Songkran confided that she has been unable to sleep, holding onto hope that her son will be found alive. She mentioned her longing to see Anekpong, who had plans to marry Pan at their home on April 16, reported KhaoSod.

Anekpong is known for his charitable spirit and bears a distinctive Thai No.9 tattoo on his left chest. Songkran has requested that rescue teams look for this mark to identify his body.

“Anekpong, you must come back, my son, to marry and have the warm family day you were waiting for.”

Meanwhile, officials have requested that the families of those missing submit DNA samples to aid in the search and identification process.

Latest Thailand News
Miracle escape: Electrician survives Khon Kaen earthquake Thailand News

Miracle escape: Electrician survives Khon Kaen earthquake

12 seconds ago
Rotary Club&#8217;s golf tournament raises 700,000 baht for charity Events

Rotary Club’s golf tournament raises 700,000 baht for charity

1 minute ago
Man arrested for indecency and deceiving job seekers in Bangkok Bangkok News

Man arrested for indecency and deceiving job seekers in Bangkok

7 minutes ago
Chinese construction firm raises safety fears at Songkhla Hospital Thailand News

Chinese construction firm raises safety fears at Songkhla Hospital

18 minutes ago
Man arrested for sexually assaulting student after posing as lecturer Crime News

Man arrested for sexually assaulting student after posing as lecturer

26 minutes ago
Udon Thani mother’s plea for missing son after earthquake tragedy Thailand News

Udon Thani mother’s plea for missing son after earthquake tragedy

35 minutes ago
Drunk caught sexually assaulting Bangkok quake victim’s relative Bangkok News

Drunk caught sexually assaulting Bangkok quake victim’s relative

47 minutes ago
Potato’s winning lotto prediction leaves fans mashed with elation Thailand News

Potato’s winning lotto prediction leaves fans mashed with elation

57 minutes ago
Pregnant woman dies in tragic Ayutthaya motorcycle accident Road deaths

Pregnant woman dies in tragic Ayutthaya motorcycle accident

1 hour ago
Two arrested after 100k baht gold bracelet stolen in Wichit heist Phuket News

Two arrested after 100k baht gold bracelet stolen in Wichit heist

1 hour ago
Hungarian man causes ruckus at quake-hit audit office in Bangkok Bangkok News

Hungarian man causes ruckus at quake-hit audit office in Bangkok

2 hours ago
BEING Thailand 2025: An event for connection and collaboration in wellness Events

BEING Thailand 2025: An event for connection and collaboration in wellness

2 hours ago
Ancient Buddha statue found in Phayao coconut grove Thailand News

Ancient Buddha statue found in Phayao coconut grove

3 hours ago
Buriram man wins 6 million baht lottery with nephew&#8217;s help Thailand News

Buriram man wins 6 million baht lottery with nephew’s help

3 hours ago
Thai rescuer hospitalised after 4-metre python wraps around neck Bangkok News

Thai rescuer hospitalised after 4-metre python wraps around neck

3 hours ago
Beach town bust: Pattaya cops net Hong Kong murder suspect Pattaya News

Beach town bust: Pattaya cops net Hong Kong murder suspect

3 hours ago
Suspect caught attempting theft of housing project gate in Chon Buri Crime News

Suspect caught attempting theft of housing project gate in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Optimus Prime statue brings a lotto luck to Nonthaburi cafe patrons Thailand News

Optimus Prime statue brings a lotto luck to Nonthaburi cafe patrons

4 hours ago
4 year old Thai girl accidentally shoots herself with pen gun Thailand News

4 year old Thai girl accidentally shoots herself with pen gun

4 hours ago
Mae Hong Son battles wildfires and hazardous smoke levels Northern Thailand News

Mae Hong Son battles wildfires and hazardous smoke levels

4 hours ago
All aboard: Songkhla sets sail for cruise boom with new port plan Thailand News

All aboard: Songkhla sets sail for cruise boom with new port plan

4 hours ago
Thai Cabinet approves 721m baht for Islamic teachers&#8217; salary boost Thailand News

Thai Cabinet approves 721m baht for Islamic teachers’ salary boost

4 hours ago
Thai man physically assaults mother over inheritance dispute Thailand News

Thai man physically assaults mother over inheritance dispute

4 hours ago
Stripe a pose: Tigress and cubs&#8217; rare jungle photoshoot steals the show Thailand News

Stripe a pose: Tigress and cubs’ rare jungle photoshoot steals the show

5 hours ago
Phuket set for alcohol-free Songkran festival to boost tourism Phuket News

Phuket set for alcohol-free Songkran festival to boost tourism

5 hours ago
Eastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal35 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 2, 2025
84 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Chinese construction firm raises safety fears at Songkhla Hospital

Chinese construction firm raises safety fears at Songkhla Hospital

18 minutes ago
Man arrested for sexually assaulting student after posing as lecturer

Man arrested for sexually assaulting student after posing as lecturer

26 minutes ago
Drunk caught sexually assaulting Bangkok quake victim’s relative

Drunk caught sexually assaulting Bangkok quake victim’s relative

47 minutes ago
Potato’s winning lotto prediction leaves fans mashed with elation

Potato’s winning lotto prediction leaves fans mashed with elation

57 minutes ago