Udon Thani mother’s plea for missing son after earthquake tragedy

In the village of Na Si Nuan, Talanlian subdistrict, Kudjab district, Udon Thani province, a 59 year old mother is waiting anxiously for news of her son, who is among those missing following the collapse of a building under construction.

The incident occurred after an earthquake in Chanthaburi province. Anekpong Kongsa-ya, a 23 year old electrician, was last seen running back into the building to assist a friend. He was due to get married on April 16, this year.

Anekpong’s mother, Songkran, expressed her sorrow, mentioning that she has three children, with Anekpong being the youngest.

Initially, she believed her son was working in Chanthaburi. However, on the day of the incident, her daughter’s partner informed her that Anekpong had transferred to the building site in question just one day before the collapse.

She was devastated upon learning that her son was inside the building at the time of its collapse. Anekpong’s partner, Pan, had shared that although he initially escaped, Anekpong ran back inside upon hearing cries for help.

Five days have passed since the incident, and the family, including Anekpong’s father, brother, and Pan, have travelled to Bangkok to stay close to the site and follow rescue operations.

Pan informed Songkran that the rescue team advised them to wait for further developments while she remains in Udon Thani, hoping for news.

Songkran confided that she has been unable to sleep, holding onto hope that her son will be found alive. She mentioned her longing to see Anekpong, who had plans to marry Pan at their home on April 16, reported KhaoSod.

Anekpong is known for his charitable spirit and bears a distinctive Thai No.9 tattoo on his left chest. Songkran has requested that rescue teams look for this mark to identify his body.

“Anekpong, you must come back, my son, to marry and have the warm family day you were waiting for.”

Meanwhile, officials have requested that the families of those missing submit DNA samples to aid in the search and identification process.