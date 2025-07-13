Luxury watch worth 5.65 million baht stolen in Bangkok scam

A high-end luxury watch valued at 5.65 million baht was reportedly stolen after a man expressed interest in purchasing it but failed to transfer the payment.

The incident was reported today, July 13, at a renowned parcel delivery service located in Soi Lat Phrao 101, Bangkok, where the seller had placed the watch for pickup.

Police Major Ekpote Manee from Lat Phrao Police Station received the theft report, which involved a Patek Philippe model 5980:60G-001 watch with a blue denim strap. The watch was taken yesterday, July 12, with the complaint filed at approximately 7.33pm.

The report followed a notification to the Lat Phrao police radio centre about a mismatch in the delivery receiver details, prompting an investigation.

The seller had advertised the watch for sale online, attracting the attention of a man named Natthawat, who engaged in discussions via Line to purchase the watch for 5.65 million baht (US$174,410). The seller, acting on the agreement, sent the item through a delivery service. However, Natthawat did not transfer the payment, leading to suspicion.

Upon investigation at the parcel service, staff reported that a Thai male, between 25 and 30 years old, wearing a cream-coloured T-shirt and grey trousers, collected the watch. The staff confirmed that the man correctly provided the seller’s details, resulting in the completion of the pickup transaction.

Police Colonel Thanaphan Phadungkan, superintendent of Lat Phrao Police Station, stated that the investigation team is currently tracking the suspect who left with the watch. He advised sellers to exercise caution and not to trust buyers who are not personally known or who have not completed payment, especially when leaving valuable items at delivery services, reported KhaoSod.

This incident is not isolated, as similar cases have been reported at Taling Chan and Huai Khwang Police Stations. In these cases, people feign interest in purchasing luxury watches, instruct owners to leave the items with delivery services, and then use various couriers to retrieve them.