Luxury watch worth 5.65 million baht stolen in Bangkok scam

Buyer vanishes after failed payment in luxury watch controversy

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 13, 2025
325 1 minute read
Luxury watch worth 5.65 million baht stolen in Bangkok scam
Picture courtesy of Patek Philippe

A high-end luxury watch valued at 5.65 million baht was reportedly stolen after a man expressed interest in purchasing it but failed to transfer the payment.

The incident was reported today, July 13, at a renowned parcel delivery service located in Soi Lat Phrao 101, Bangkok, where the seller had placed the watch for pickup.

Police Major Ekpote Manee from Lat Phrao Police Station received the theft report, which involved a Patek Philippe model 5980:60G-001 watch with a blue denim strap. The watch was taken yesterday, July 12, with the complaint filed at approximately 7.33pm.

The report followed a notification to the Lat Phrao police radio centre about a mismatch in the delivery receiver details, prompting an investigation.

The seller had advertised the watch for sale online, attracting the attention of a man named Natthawat, who engaged in discussions via Line to purchase the watch for 5.65 million baht (US$174,410). The seller, acting on the agreement, sent the item through a delivery service. However, Natthawat did not transfer the payment, leading to suspicion.

Upon investigation at the parcel service, staff reported that a Thai male, between 25 and 30 years old, wearing a cream-coloured T-shirt and grey trousers, collected the watch. The staff confirmed that the man correctly provided the seller’s details, resulting in the completion of the pickup transaction.

Police Colonel Thanaphan Phadungkan, superintendent of Lat Phrao Police Station, stated that the investigation team is currently tracking the suspect who left with the watch. He advised sellers to exercise caution and not to trust buyers who are not personally known or who have not completed payment, especially when leaving valuable items at delivery services, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

This incident is not isolated, as similar cases have been reported at Taling Chan and Huai Khwang Police Stations. In these cases, people feign interest in purchasing luxury watches, instruct owners to leave the items with delivery services, and then use various couriers to retrieve them.

Latest Thailand News
Man&#8217;s failed gold heist thwarted by brave staff in Ranong Crime News

Man’s failed gold heist thwarted by brave staff in Ranong

16 minutes ago
Buriram man caught with stolen motorcycle and drugs Crime News

Buriram man caught with stolen motorcycle and drugs

35 minutes ago
Thai fraudster caught posing as electricity official on Koh Samui Crime News

Thai fraudster caught posing as electricity official on Koh Samui

44 minutes ago
Thai soldiers intercept illegal entrants from Cambodia Crime News

Thai soldiers intercept illegal entrants from Cambodia

2 hours ago
Thai man attempts self-poisoning at border over 10000 baht fine Thailand News

Thai man attempts self-poisoning at border over 10000 baht fine

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist&#8217;s body found in canal after Bangkok accident Bangkok News

Motorcyclist’s body found in canal after Bangkok accident

3 hours ago
Luxury watch worth 5.65 million baht stolen in Bangkok scam Bangkok News

Luxury watch worth 5.65 million baht stolen in Bangkok scam

3 hours ago
Bangkok launches Sukhumvit Model to improve safety and public order Bangkok News

Bangkok launches Sukhumvit Model to improve safety and public order

3 hours ago
Women detain rider accused of blackmail in Pattaya Pattaya News

Women detain rider accused of blackmail in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Woman found dead in car in Sri Racha after two days Pattaya News

Woman found dead in car in Sri Racha after two days

4 hours ago
Thai police capture Chinese suspect in airport escape attempt Pattaya News

Thai police capture Chinese suspect in airport escape attempt

4 hours ago
Cyclist saved by locals after seizure collapse in Lop Buri Thailand News

Cyclist saved by locals after seizure collapse in Lop Buri

4 hours ago
Lifeguard rescues French children from rip current at Kata Beach (video) Phuket News

Lifeguard rescues French children from rip current at Kata Beach (video)

4 hours ago
Pattaya police detain four over Chinese man&#8217;s abduction, robbery Pattaya News

Pattaya police detain four over Chinese man’s abduction, robbery

4 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning issued for 32 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning issued for 32 Thai provinces

5 hours ago
Samut Prakan journalist attacked probing hit-and-run Thailand News

Samut Prakan journalist attacked probing hit-and-run

23 hours ago
Ayutthaya abbot scammed, loses 120k baht to call centre gang Thailand News

Ayutthaya abbot scammed, loses 120k baht to call centre gang

23 hours ago
UNESCO: Thailand primed to lead ASEAN AI revolution Business News

UNESCO: Thailand primed to lead ASEAN AI revolution

24 hours ago
Guard nabbed with meth stash on duty in Wichit, Phuket Phuket News

Guard nabbed with meth stash on duty in Wichit, Phuket

1 day ago
Chon Buri duo nabbed in midnight aluminium theft Pattaya News

Chon Buri duo nabbed in midnight aluminium theft

1 day ago
Thai Airways taps ECS group for Swiss cargo takeover Thailand News

Thai Airways taps ECS group for Swiss cargo takeover

1 day ago
Thai student numbers plummet in Korea as foreign arrivals surge Thailand News

Thai student numbers plummet in Korea as foreign arrivals surge

1 day ago
Wild Pattaya club busted: Drugs, violence and shutdown threat (video) Pattaya News

Wild Pattaya club busted: Drugs, violence and shutdown threat (video)

1 day ago
Runaway pig sparks traffic chaos on Rama II road (video) Bangkok News

Runaway pig sparks traffic chaos on Rama II road (video)

1 day ago
Drug-fuelled horror: Man slashes own throat in Phuket meltdown Phuket News

Drug-fuelled horror: Man slashes own throat in Phuket meltdown

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 13, 2025
325 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x