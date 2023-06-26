2 Thai restaurants rank on World’s 50 Best, PM lauds achievement

PHOTO: Facebook/ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha

In a commendation to the nation’s food and beverages sector, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed gratitude to two Thai restaurants which have made their mark on this year’s World’s 50 Best Restaurants listing.

This prestigious list is crafted annually by the UK-based organisation William Reed Business Media. This year, two Bangkok-based restaurants were applauded for their culinary excellence. Placed at No. 15 is Le Du, a remarkable dining venue steered by acclaimed chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn. Just two places behind, at No. 17, is Gaggan Anand led by Kolkata-born maestro Gaggan Anand. Meanwhile, the honorary title of the World’s Best Restaurant went to Central Restaurant, located in Peru’s capital, Lima.

Relaying this news, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri revealed that further affirmation of Thai cuisines’ global renown was evident as four more Thai restaurants secured spots in the Top 100. These include Sorn at No. 56, Sühring ranking at No. 72, Nusara placed at No. 74, and Potong at No. 88.

Follow us on :













Remarking on these achievements, Burapachaisri stated, “The Prime Minister admires the determination of all Thai restaurateurs. Thai food is a vital conduit for projecting the nation’s soft power to the world and the positive responses garnered signify the success of their efforts.” It is clear that Thailand’s culinary arts, as a diplomatic instrument, are flourishing, captivating the senses of food enthusiasts the world over.

In April, food guide website TasteAtlas ranked the traditional Thai dish Tom Kha Gai, or coconut chicken soup with galangal, ninth in the 100 Best Rated Soups in the World. The well-known Tom Yum soup came in at 16th. Read more HERE.