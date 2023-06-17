Telegram group admin arrested for alleged child exploitation content

Image courtesy of Khaosod Online

Cyber police recently arrested the administrator of a Telegram group called “Maha Vet Returns” for allegedly posting an invitation to watch a live stream of child exploitation. The suspect is identified as Kittiphat Busayamanan, 24 years old, who is facing charges of possessing and distributing child pornography for commercial or public display purposes. Further investigations also linked Kittiphat to 15 other pages on the VK application.

Today, investigators, led by Chusak Kanadit, chief of the Division of Child Exploitation Prevention, and deputy chief Suwat Kerdkaew, along with officers from the Nonthaburi Court, raided a house in Soi Ngamwongwan 23, Nonthaburi province. They arrested Kittiphat at the property and confiscated two mobile phones, a desktop computer, an iPad Mini, and a 2-terabyte external hard drive which contained multiple clips of child pornography. The “Maha Vet Returns” group had 2,825 members.

Moreover, evidence was found that Kittiphat managed 15 other pages on the VK application, including a public page called Sak Yammuuni. These pages also contained a considerable number of pornographic videos involving both adults and children. Regarding the 4 years old girl, whose image was posted to lure more members, Kittiphat admitted that he knew her as someone left her under his care, so he took the photo while she was sleeping on the sofa in the living room. He then used it to create content implying future live shows of child exploitation.

To ensure the girl’s safety, officers coordinated with a local child protection centre in Nonthaburi. Kittiphat gave no statements during the arrest but informed the police that he would only speak in court. Consequently, he was taken to the Rattanathibet Police Station to proceed with the case, reports Khaosod Online.

In other news, A 23 years old Swedish man was arrested for allegedly running a huge network selling child pornographic images and videos of over 4,000 young girls in Thailand. The girls were contacted by men offering money for explicit content and also scammed by them as the girls never received the money for their content. For more information, click the LINK to read more.