Phitsanulok couple fatally shot by relative on New Year’s Eve

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 11:28, 01 January 2025| Updated: 11:28, 01 January 2025
311 2 minutes read
Phitsanulok couple fatally shot by relative on New Year’s Eve
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Tragedy struck on New Year’s Eve as a couple was fatally shot in the middle of a road in Phitsanulok. The suspect, recently released on bail for a previous murder case, was arrested shortly after the incident.

The chilling event unfolded yesterday, December 31, when local police were alerted to a shooting on a bypass road near the Dong Pradok intersection in Phitsanulok. Upon receiving the report, officers, including Chanont Somrit from the Muang Phitsanulok Police Station, swiftly arrived at the scene with a team comprising senior officials, investigative officers, forensic experts, medical personnel, and rescue volunteers.

Advertisements

At the site, a blue Honda Wave 125i motorcycle lay overturned on the road. Tragically, two lifeless bodies were found: a man, 66 year old Noklek, and his wife, 61 year old Saengduan.

Noklek, with his face concealed by a helmet, had been shot in the face and back, while Saengduan suffered a gunshot wound to her chest. Investigators discovered four shotgun casings nearby, collecting them as evidence.

Related news

The suspected gunman has been identified as 60 year old Tinapat, a relative and cousin of the deceased. Following the brutal act, Tinapat escaped on a motorcycle equipped with a sidecar and carrying a short-barrelled shotgun.

He later surrendered to local officials, confessing to the double homicide. The motive is believed to be an ongoing family dispute, intensified by paranoia and accusations among the relatives.

Fatal shooting

Advertisements

Earlier this year, Tinapat was involved in another shooting incident, which garnered significant attention. He had allegedly shot a young man, Jack, at a local snooker table, leading to Jack’s death.

Although sentenced to six years in prison for that crime, Tinapat was out on bail, pending appeal, allowing him to remain free until this devastating occurrence.

A relative of the victims revealed that the motive might stem from escalating family tensions. Tinapat had accused the deceased couple of encroaching on his land and stealing water.

Furthermore, he claimed that stones were frequently thrown at his house, causing ongoing annoyance and anger. These grievances reportedly fuelled his resentment, ultimately leading to him stalking the couple on their motorcycle and opening fire with a shotgun.

Tinapat’s past actions, including the shooting at his snooker table, reveal a pattern of violent behaviour. Despite being on bail for the previous murder, he was able to carry out yet another horrifying act.

Police successfully apprehended Tinapat while he attempted to flee the scene in Bang Krathum, Phitsanulok. He is currently being detained for questioning as investigators aim to uncover the full details behind the gruesome crime, reported KhaoSod.

Police plan to recreate the crime scene with Tinapat’s cooperation, aiming to gather comprehensive evidence before officially charging him with murder and firearms offences.

Latest Thailand News
Young man&#8217;s mysterious death after new year promise in Samut Songkhram Crime News

Young man’s mysterious death after new year promise in Samut Songkhram

5 hours ago
Tourist halted from releasing sky lantern in Chiang Mai (video) Chiang Mai News

Tourist halted from releasing sky lantern in Chiang Mai (video)

5 hours ago
Phuket family returns home to theft of 1 million baht safe Crime News

Phuket family returns home to theft of 1 million baht safe

6 hours ago
Man missing after falling into Bang Pakong River on New Year&#8217;s Thailand News

Man missing after falling into Bang Pakong River on New Year’s

7 hours ago
Phitsanulok couple fatally shot by relative on New Year&#8217;s Eve Crime News

Phitsanulok couple fatally shot by relative on New Year’s Eve

7 hours ago
Two children drown at Laem Son Beach on New Year&#8217;s Eve Thailand News

Two children drown at Laem Son Beach on New Year’s Eve

8 hours ago
Military officer killed in Narathiwat shooting and vehicle fire Crime News

Military officer killed in Narathiwat shooting and vehicle fire

8 hours ago
Teenagers arrested for throwing bombs at hospital in Thailand Crime News

Teenagers arrested for throwing bombs at hospital in Thailand

8 hours ago
Teenager fatally stabbed in Bangkok new year&#8217;s tragedy Bangkok News

Teenager fatally stabbed in Bangkok new year’s tragedy

8 hours ago
Cold weather grips Thailand, thunderstorms hit the south Thailand News

Cold weather grips Thailand, thunderstorms hit the south

8 hours ago
Caretaker killed in brutal Pattaya rent dispute Crime News

Caretaker killed in brutal Pattaya rent dispute

9 hours ago
Fireworks spark devastating blaze at Bang Saen Beach restaurant Thailand News

Fireworks spark devastating blaze at Bang Saen Beach restaurant

9 hours ago
Farmers guard crops from wild elephants near Thap Lan Park Thailand News

Farmers guard crops from wild elephants near Thap Lan Park

9 hours ago
Korean tourist drowns after ferry capsizes off Koh Phangan coast Thailand News

Korean tourist drowns after ferry capsizes off Koh Phangan coast

9 hours ago
Swedish tourist bitten by macaque at Thai landmark Thailand News

Swedish tourist bitten by macaque at Thai landmark

10 hours ago
Pregnant woman found dead in Chon Buri amid drug mystery Crime News

Pregnant woman found dead in Chon Buri amid drug mystery

1 day ago
Pattaya countdown 2025 carnival draws thousands to Central Beach Pattaya News

Pattaya countdown 2025 carnival draws thousands to Central Beach

1 day ago
Gold shop owner stabbed during heist in Phra Pradaeng Market Crime News

Gold shop owner stabbed during heist in Phra Pradaeng Market

1 day ago
Where to celebrate New Year in Pattaya 2025 Events

Where to celebrate New Year in Pattaya 2025

1 day ago
Thailand gold prices rise by 50 baht as year ends Thailand News

Thailand gold prices rise by 50 baht as year ends

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s central bank launches phase two of sustainability framework Business News

Thailand’s central bank launches phase two of sustainability framework

1 day ago
Tragic Kanchanaburi crash claims three lives, one injured Road deaths

Tragic Kanchanaburi crash claims three lives, one injured

1 day ago
Domestic violence video sparks outrage and calls for justice Crime News

Domestic violence video sparks outrage and calls for justice

1 day ago
Motorcyclist killed in Chachoengsao collision with Toyota Fortuner Road deaths

Motorcyclist killed in Chachoengsao collision with Toyota Fortuner

1 day ago
Thailand plans elephant contraception to curb human-wildlife conflict Thailand News

Thailand plans elephant contraception to curb human-wildlife conflict

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Phuket family returns home to theft of 1 million baht safe

Phuket family returns home to theft of 1 million baht safe

Published: 13:13, 01 January 2025
Man missing after falling into Bang Pakong River on New Year&#8217;s

Man missing after falling into Bang Pakong River on New Year’s

Published: 11:42, 01 January 2025
Two children drown at Laem Son Beach on New Year&#8217;s Eve

Two children drown at Laem Son Beach on New Year’s Eve

Published: 11:11, 01 January 2025
Military officer killed in Narathiwat shooting and vehicle fire

Military officer killed in Narathiwat shooting and vehicle fire

Published: 10:59, 01 January 2025