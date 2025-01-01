Phitsanulok couple fatally shot by relative on New Year’s Eve

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Tragedy struck on New Year’s Eve as a couple was fatally shot in the middle of a road in Phitsanulok. The suspect, recently released on bail for a previous murder case, was arrested shortly after the incident.

The chilling event unfolded yesterday, December 31, when local police were alerted to a shooting on a bypass road near the Dong Pradok intersection in Phitsanulok. Upon receiving the report, officers, including Chanont Somrit from the Muang Phitsanulok Police Station, swiftly arrived at the scene with a team comprising senior officials, investigative officers, forensic experts, medical personnel, and rescue volunteers.

At the site, a blue Honda Wave 125i motorcycle lay overturned on the road. Tragically, two lifeless bodies were found: a man, 66 year old Noklek, and his wife, 61 year old Saengduan.

Noklek, with his face concealed by a helmet, had been shot in the face and back, while Saengduan suffered a gunshot wound to her chest. Investigators discovered four shotgun casings nearby, collecting them as evidence.

The suspected gunman has been identified as 60 year old Tinapat, a relative and cousin of the deceased. Following the brutal act, Tinapat escaped on a motorcycle equipped with a sidecar and carrying a short-barrelled shotgun.

He later surrendered to local officials, confessing to the double homicide. The motive is believed to be an ongoing family dispute, intensified by paranoia and accusations among the relatives.

Fatal shooting

Earlier this year, Tinapat was involved in another shooting incident, which garnered significant attention. He had allegedly shot a young man, Jack, at a local snooker table, leading to Jack’s death.

Although sentenced to six years in prison for that crime, Tinapat was out on bail, pending appeal, allowing him to remain free until this devastating occurrence.

A relative of the victims revealed that the motive might stem from escalating family tensions. Tinapat had accused the deceased couple of encroaching on his land and stealing water.

Furthermore, he claimed that stones were frequently thrown at his house, causing ongoing annoyance and anger. These grievances reportedly fuelled his resentment, ultimately leading to him stalking the couple on their motorcycle and opening fire with a shotgun.

Tinapat’s past actions, including the shooting at his snooker table, reveal a pattern of violent behaviour. Despite being on bail for the previous murder, he was able to carry out yet another horrifying act.

Police successfully apprehended Tinapat while he attempted to flee the scene in Bang Krathum, Phitsanulok. He is currently being detained for questioning as investigators aim to uncover the full details behind the gruesome crime, reported KhaoSod.

Police plan to recreate the crime scene with Tinapat’s cooperation, aiming to gather comprehensive evidence before officially charging him with murder and firearms offences.