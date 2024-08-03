Trucks run out of fuel, causing major traffic on Rama IX overpass

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Three trucks ran out of fuel, causing significant traffic congestion on the Rama IX overpass during peak evening hours. This incident, which occurred yesterday, sparked a flurry of criticism on social media.

Reports from FM91Trafficpro stated that at 4.15pm yesterday, August 2, three trucks were found parked end-to-end on the Rama IX overpass heading towards Din Daeng. Initially, there was uncertainty about whether the trucks were involved in an accident or had broken down. An image showed that the first truck appeared to be malfunctioning, as its dump bed was raised.

Traffic police had investigated and confirmed that the trucks had run out of fuel by 4.29pm. The issue was resolved after refuelling, and the trucks were moved off the overpass.

The incident drew widespread criticism online. Many netizens questioned why trucks were allowed on the overpass, given regulations prohibiting such vehicles from crossing flyovers in Bangkok.

“Isn’t there a law against trucks on overpasses in Bangkok? Why are they still driving here?”

“How can they just leave without any fines? Can trucks park anywhere if they run out of fuel?”

The situation led to severe traffic jams, exacerbating the already heavy congestion typical of Friday evening rush hours. The trucks’ presence on the overpass severely obstructed traffic flow, causing significant delays for commuters.

Social media reactions brought attention to the need for stricter enforcement and better traffic management solutions. Many users expressed frustration over the recurring nature of such incidents, which seem to happen despite regulations, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, residents of Pak Tho in Ratchaburi grappled with congestion due to a newly constructed overpass bridge that is too narrow for safe and efficient use. The bridge, located between Village 1 and Village 5, was intended as an alternative route after the closure of a main motorcycle passageway by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT). This route was crucial for daily activities such as going to the market, school, bank, hospital, and police station.