Government officer drives recklessly in Phetchabun: Sleeping pills

A local government officer caused multiple vehicle accidents while driving what appeared to be a government vehicle in Phetchabun, leading to speculation about his sobriety. The officer claimed drowsiness due to sleeping pills as the reason for his erratic driving.

A local news page in Phetchabun posted about a man, seemingly intoxicated, driving a four-door pickup truck marked “For Official Use Only”. The driver was reported to have dangerously swerved in front of other vehicles, eventually colliding with several motorcycles near Lom Sak Police Station. The incident occurred yesterday.

Comments on the post revealed that witnesses saw the government vehicle erratically shifting gears in front of the district office.

“I saw the same thing. The government vehicle was shifting back and forth in front of the district office. The driver had a reddish complexion, probably drunk. This needs to be reported.”

Upon investigation, the pickup truck was found to belong to the Nong Khai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO) in Lom Sak district, Phetchabun province. Reporters reached out to the secretary of the Nong Khai SAO, who confirmed that the vehicle indeed belonged to their office and had been involved in collisions with other vehicles in the Lom Sak market area. The damages have since been negotiated and resolved with the affected parties. The police have charged the driver with reckless driving.

Contrary to social media claims, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. Alcohol tests confirmed zero alcohol levels in his system. The driver admitted to taking sleeping pills, leading to his drowsiness. An official committee has been established to further investigate the incident and ascertain the facts.

In light of the event, the Nong Khai SAO is reviewing its policies on the use of government vehicles and the responsibilities of its employees while operating them. The goal is to ensure that such incidents do not recur, maintaining public safety and trust in government operations, reported KhaoSod.