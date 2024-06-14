Truck trailer detaches crashing into shops and killing one

Picture courtesy of Khaosod

A truck accident resulted in a detached trailer crashing into a motorcycle repair shop and a noodle shop, resulting in one death and five injuries. The incident occurred yesterday, June 13, at 8pm on the Taling Chan-Suphan Buri Road in Pathum Thani province.

Police Lieutenant Preecha Teksee, Deputy Inspector at Lat Lum Kaeo Police Station, along with rescue teams from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, arrived swiftly at the scene. The detached trailer, with the license plate 83-0540 Nonthaburi, caused extensive damage to both businesses and scattered seven motorcycles across the area.

Witnesses reported that a man lost his life, and five others, two men and three women, sustained injuries. The injured were promptly transported to Lat Lum Kaeo Hospital for medical treatment.

Som Sak Boonrod, the 52 year old owner of the motorcycle repair shop, described the terrifying truck accident.

“I was fixing a bike for a customer when suddenly the trailer came crashing in, sweeping everything away in an instant. Both my shop and the adjacent noodle shop were destroyed.

“Six or seven customers were injured, and seven motorcycles, including my own and my customers, were wrecked. The trailer missed me by mere inches.”

Somchit, the truck driver, recounted his journey, explaining that he was driving from Bang Len to collect goods in Rama II. He noticed that something was amiss when he saw in his rearview mirror that the trailer lights had gone dark.

He then realized the trailer had disconnected when a motorcyclist flagged him down on the road. Horrified, he found the trailer had caused significant destruction, leading to casualties.

The Thai police have taken Somchit into custody for further investigation and to press charges according to the law. This truck accident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers on the road and the importance of vehicle maintenance and safety checks.