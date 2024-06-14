Lottery stats reveal repeating numbers for Sunday draws

Photo courtesy of Sanook

In anticipation of the upcoming lottery draw this weekend, lotto buffs have compiled a list of statistics for Sunday lottery draws over the past decade.

This information aims to guide those purchasing lottery tickets for the upcoming draw. Here are the notable repeating numbers from these Sunday draws.

In the last 10 years, the two-digit ending numbers that have been repeated three times are 40 and 79. Numbers 15, 18, 62, and 98 have appeared twice. Other numbers that appeared once include 01, 02, 14, 20, 25, 29, 34, 45, 50, 52, 66, 69, 71, 81, 83, 85, 87, 88, and 94.

For three-digit ending numbers, 008, 297, 498, and 780 have shown up twice. Numerous other three-digit numbers have appeared once, including 004, 013, 030, 031, 032, 062, 066, 074, 083, 127, 129, 155, 160, 166, 179, 210, 217, 227, 241, 245, 250, 274, 276, 286, 305, 324, 364, 369, 390, 397, 400, 409, 422, 426, 439, 457, 462, 473, 480, 521, 530, 551, 566, 587, 597, 606, 615, 624, 636, 638, 648, 701, 709, 733, 743, 781, 785, 786, 797, 799, 800, 807, 813, 823, 857, 878, 884, 904, 918, 924, 952, and 970.

Looking back at the past Sunday draws over a decade, the following results were recorded:

2023

On October 1, the winning number was 727202, with the two-digit ending number 66. The three-digit front numbers were 355 and 324, while the three-digit ending numbers were 426 and 615.

On July 16, the winning number was 169530, with the two-digit ending number 62. The three-digit front numbers were 384 and 261, and the three-digit ending numbers were 066 and 780.

On April 16, the winning number was 984906, with the two-digit ending number 71. The three-digit front numbers were 678 and 670, and the three-digit ending numbers were 797 and 551.

2022

On October 16, the winning number was 613106, with the two-digit ending number 15. The three-digit front numbers were 158 and 037, and the three-digit ending numbers were 606 and 799.

2021

On August 1, the winning number was 910261, with the two-digit ending number 69. The three-digit front numbers were 307 and 103, and the three-digit ending numbers were 785 and 004.

On May 16, the winning number was 684579, with the two-digit ending number 14. The three-digit front numbers were 615 and 843, and the three-digit ending numbers were 276 and 970.

On May 2, the winning number was 501272, with the two-digit ending number 18. The three-digit front numbers were 306 and 018, and the three-digit ending numbers were 498 and 129.

On January 17, the winning number was 384395, with the two-digit ending number 15. The three-digit front numbers were 653 and 367, and the three-digit ending numbers were 566 and 878.

2020

On November 1, the winning number was 506404, with the two-digit ending number 40. The three-digit front numbers were 154 and 598, and the three-digit ending numbers were 062 and 245.

On August 16, the winning number was 945811, with the two-digit ending number 88. The three-digit front numbers were 712 and 614, and the three-digit ending numbers were 733 and 364.

On March 1, the winning number was 875938, with the two-digit ending number 98. The three-digit front numbers were 294 and 328, and the three-digit ending numbers were 597 and 780.

On February 16, the winning number was 781403, with the two-digit ending number 94. The three-digit front numbers were 515 and 952, and the three-digit ending numbers were 030 and 918.

2019

On December 1, the winning number was 453522, with the two-digit ending number 81. The three-digit front numbers were 617 and 261, and the three-digit ending numbers were 457 and 013.

On September 1, the winning number was 798787, with the two-digit ending number 20. The three-digit front numbers were 210 and 847, and the three-digit ending numbers were 274 and 439.

On June 16, the winning number was 174055, with the two-digit ending number 29. The three-digit front numbers were 884 and 625, and the three-digit ending numbers were 800 and 127.

For those looking to purchase lottery tickets, these statistics may offer some guidance, reported Sanook.