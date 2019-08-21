Singapore aims for paper-less border arrival by 2021 | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Singapore aims for paper-less border arrival by 2021

Singapore is extending its SG Arrival Card trial that will allow visitors to submit an electronic arrival card in advance to speed up processing at border checkpoints

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority has announced the beta trial of the SG Arrival Card project last week. The trial has been ongoing since last year and will phase out the paper arrivals card for a more efficient e-arrival process. The plan is to phase out the paper arrival system by 2021 by eventually extending the electronic arrival card system to all travellers.

The announcement says foreign visitors travelling with “selected transport operators” can now submit the electronic arrival card up to 14 days ahead of their arrival in Singapore. Singapore’s Today news service identified the selected transport operators that are participating in the beta trial version.

Airlines
AirAsia, Jetstar Asia, Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines

Bus
Transtar Travel

Ferries
BatamFast Ferries, Bintan Resort Ferries, Horizon Fast Ferry and Majestic Fast Ferry

This means that they will only need to produce their passports for immigration clearance upon arrival, as ICA’s immigration system will already have the electronic arrival cards, which they submitted in advance.

The SG Arrival Card e-Service and Mobile Application is available as an e-Service at the ICA’s website HERE.

It can also be downloaded as a free mobile application from Apple App Store and Google Play.

Users of the mobile application will have the option of scanning their passport biodata pages and enjoy the convenience of not needing to key in the information manually. The mobile application will also save previously submitted information for use on subsequent trips to Singapore.

SOURCE: ICA and Today

Singapore's exports crash in June, the biggest drop in 6 years

Edited from The Straits Times – Asian News Network

Singapore’s exports have crashed by double digits for the fourth straight month. June’s figures show shipments in the key electronics sector sinking by 32%. This is the biggest year-on-year drop since shipments sank 33.2 per cent in February 2013.

It is also sharply below analysts’ expectations of a 9.6% plunge, according to a consensus of forecasts in a Bloomberg poll.

The dismal export figures and second-quarter growth data raise the prospect of a monetary policy easing for Singapore later this year, according to analysts.

Maybank economists state in a report that, given the current recession risks and softer core inflation, they expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore to ease the appreciation slope of the Singapore dollar in October.

Analysts in the electronic sector warn that, within the chip manufacturing segment, they’ve already seen many downbeat assessments from chipmakers, equipment makers, cutting their sales forecast for the first time in four years.

An ING economist for Asia, Prakash Sakpal, says that Singapore was not alone in posting poor export performance.

“South Korea and Taiwan are suffering from this as well, although Singapore seems to be hit a bit harder than other economies.”

Singapore’s exports to its top 10 markets fell in June, except to the US. Leading the decline were falling shipments to Hong Kong, China and Europe.

