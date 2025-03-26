Bangkok thief in food delivery jacket steals 1.5 million baht in gold necklaces

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin18 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
83 2 minutes read
Bangkok thief in food delivery jacket steals 1.5 million baht in gold necklaces
Photo via Facebook/ นิวส์ทั่วไทยออนไลน์

A cunning thief wearing a food delivery rider’s jacket stole gold necklaces worth 1.5 million baht from a gold shop at a supermarket in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district yesterday, March 25, and remains at large.

The theft was reported at the Aurora gold shop on the ground floor of the Big C supermarket near Soi Phetchakasem 67 in Bang Khae at 11.36am. Three employees were at the counter during the incident; fortunately, no one was injured.

CCTV footage of the theft has been shared by several news agencies. In the video, the male thief, wearing a green food delivery app jacket, is seen approaching the shop quickly, carrying a white tote bag.

The thief rushed to the counter and ordered the staff to hand over the gold necklaces, but the three employees, frightened, stepped away. No weapon was displayed.

Related Articles

When the thief failed to intimidate the staff into complying, he jumped over the counter, grabbed a gold necklace from the top of the showcase, put it into his bag, and fled the scene.

Thief at large after stealing gold necklace from bangkok mall
Photo via Facebook/ นิวส์ทั่วไทยออนไลน์

A security camera at Soi Phetchakasem 67 captured him entering the alley with the stolen gold necklaces, where he unexpectedly stumbled. The thief then disappeared behind a parked pickup truck.

According to the employees, the thief managed to steal 19 gold necklaces from the store. However, he dropped 13 of them while fleeing, escaping with just six necklaces, worth over 1.5 million baht.

Gold shop robbery Bangkok
Photo via Daily News

Officers later found the thief’s abandoned green jacket and tote bag in Soi Phetchakasem 67 and determined that he had continued deeper into the alley on foot.

A group of food delivery riders waiting for orders in the area noticed a suspicious man in the alley but did not stop him, as they were unaware of the theft at the time.

Officers from Phetchakasem Police Station are investigating the case to identify the thief.

Thief in food delivery jacket at large after gold theft
Photo via Facebook/ Thonburi News-ข่าวธนบุรี

Two more gold shop robberies were reported recently in the central provinces of Ayutthaya and Ratchaburi. In Ayutthaya, a male thief is on the run after stealing 7.8 million baht in gold accessories from a gold shop in a shopping mall.

Fortunately, the Ratchaburi thief was arrested yesterday, March 25, after stealing a gold necklace from a gold shop in the provincial mall. He claimed that he was about to lose his house and car to repossession and tried to steal to save his assets.

Latest Thailand News
Nakhon Pathom nightclub raided for illegal operations, nitrous sales Crime News

Nakhon Pathom nightclub raided for illegal operations, nitrous sales

54 seconds ago
Transport minister denies secret 100bn baht high-speed rail deals Thailand News

Transport minister denies secret 100bn baht high-speed rail deals

10 minutes ago
Bangkok thief in food delivery jacket steals 1.5 million baht in gold necklaces Bangkok News

Bangkok thief in food delivery jacket steals 1.5 million baht in gold necklaces

18 minutes ago
British tourist beaten to death by bar workers in Bangkok identified Bangkok News

British tourist beaten to death by bar workers in Bangkok identified

30 minutes ago
Web of crime: Spider-Man thief strikes sacred Thai shrine again Crime News

Web of crime: Spider-Man thief strikes sacred Thai shrine again

36 minutes ago
Ugandan man caught smuggling 16.5kg of cocaine into Thailand Thailand News

Ugandan man caught smuggling 16.5kg of cocaine into Thailand

46 minutes ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for father&#8217;s axe murder Crime News

Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for father’s axe murder

57 minutes ago
Gas tanker grounds at Koh Larn, company admits negligence Pattaya News

Gas tanker grounds at Koh Larn, company admits negligence

1 hour ago
Missing Thai man found dead on Phuket mountain Phuket News

Missing Thai man found dead on Phuket mountain

1 hour ago
Robbers steal nearly 1 million baht from Phuket shop Phuket News

Robbers steal nearly 1 million baht from Phuket shop

2 hours ago
Thailand’s F1 dreams: Chatuchak set for 2028 Grand Prix Bangkok News

Thailand’s F1 dreams: Chatuchak set for 2028 Grand Prix

2 hours ago
Storm warning: Thailand set for a wild wet and windy ride Thailand Weather Updates

Storm warning: Thailand set for a wild wet and windy ride

2 hours ago
Trump’s tariff threat stalls Thai car exports Business News

Trump’s tariff threat stalls Thai car exports

2 hours ago
&#8216;Angel&#8217; body found during Chachoengsao cemetery cleaning Thailand News

‘Angel’ body found during Chachoengsao cemetery cleaning

17 hours ago
Prawit blasts Paetongtarn over economy, security, and casino plan Politics News

Prawit blasts Paetongtarn over economy, security, and casino plan

17 hours ago
Tunisian tourist goes on rampage in Pattaya, stabs locals Pattaya News

Tunisian tourist goes on rampage in Pattaya, stabs locals

18 hours ago
Rangsiman accuses Paetongtarn of covering up Thaksin’s &#8216;illness&#8217; Politics News

Rangsiman accuses Paetongtarn of covering up Thaksin’s ‘illness’

18 hours ago
Thai woman dies in car crash after van driver abandons her mid-trip Thailand News

Thai woman dies in car crash after van driver abandons her mid-trip

18 hours ago
Dutch tourist runs naked in Krabi hotel, takes a tumble Krabi News

Dutch tourist runs naked in Krabi hotel, takes a tumble

18 hours ago
Bus fire in Trat: 35 school children escape unharmed Road deaths

Bus fire in Trat: 35 school children escape unharmed

18 hours ago
Budget airline launches direct flights to Krabi from India Krabi News

Budget airline launches direct flights to Krabi from India

18 hours ago
Thai driver reverses into security guard and assaults him in parking dispute Bangkok News

Thai driver reverses into security guard and assaults him in parking dispute

18 hours ago
Jackpot! Kamphaeng Phet woman celebrates 15th lottery win Thailand News

Jackpot! Kamphaeng Phet woman celebrates 15th lottery win

18 hours ago
Truck collision at Bangkok checkpoint leaves three injured Bangkok News

Truck collision at Bangkok checkpoint leaves three injured

19 hours ago
Canadian man held captive in fake Pattaya bar by 3 Thai women Pattaya News

Canadian man held captive in fake Pattaya bar by 3 Thai women

19 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin18 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
83 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

British tourist beaten to death by bar workers in Bangkok identified

British tourist beaten to death by bar workers in Bangkok identified

30 minutes ago
Web of crime: Spider-Man thief strikes sacred Thai shrine again

Web of crime: Spider-Man thief strikes sacred Thai shrine again

36 minutes ago
Ugandan man caught smuggling 16.5kg of cocaine into Thailand

Ugandan man caught smuggling 16.5kg of cocaine into Thailand

46 minutes ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for father&#8217;s axe murder

Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for father’s axe murder

57 minutes ago