Bangkok thief in food delivery jacket steals 1.5 million baht in gold necklaces

A cunning thief wearing a food delivery rider’s jacket stole gold necklaces worth 1.5 million baht from a gold shop at a supermarket in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district yesterday, March 25, and remains at large.

The theft was reported at the Aurora gold shop on the ground floor of the Big C supermarket near Soi Phetchakasem 67 in Bang Khae at 11.36am. Three employees were at the counter during the incident; fortunately, no one was injured.

CCTV footage of the theft has been shared by several news agencies. In the video, the male thief, wearing a green food delivery app jacket, is seen approaching the shop quickly, carrying a white tote bag.

The thief rushed to the counter and ordered the staff to hand over the gold necklaces, but the three employees, frightened, stepped away. No weapon was displayed.

When the thief failed to intimidate the staff into complying, he jumped over the counter, grabbed a gold necklace from the top of the showcase, put it into his bag, and fled the scene.

A security camera at Soi Phetchakasem 67 captured him entering the alley with the stolen gold necklaces, where he unexpectedly stumbled. The thief then disappeared behind a parked pickup truck.

According to the employees, the thief managed to steal 19 gold necklaces from the store. However, he dropped 13 of them while fleeing, escaping with just six necklaces, worth over 1.5 million baht.

Officers later found the thief’s abandoned green jacket and tote bag in Soi Phetchakasem 67 and determined that he had continued deeper into the alley on foot.

A group of food delivery riders waiting for orders in the area noticed a suspicious man in the alley but did not stop him, as they were unaware of the theft at the time.

Officers from Phetchakasem Police Station are investigating the case to identify the thief.

Two more gold shop robberies were reported recently in the central provinces of Ayutthaya and Ratchaburi. In Ayutthaya, a male thief is on the run after stealing 7.8 million baht in gold accessories from a gold shop in a shopping mall.

Fortunately, the Ratchaburi thief was arrested yesterday, March 25, after stealing a gold necklace from a gold shop in the provincial mall. He claimed that he was about to lose his house and car to repossession and tried to steal to save his assets.