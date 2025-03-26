Nakhon Pathom nightclub raided for illegal operations, nitrous sales

A renowned nightclub in Nakhon Pathom was raided amid lively celebrations for operating without a licence, allowing over 60 minors inside, and selling nitrous oxide for intoxication.

Yesterday, March 25, Police Major General Songklod Krikkritaya ordered Police Colonel Alongkot Kotchakaew and Police Captain Parnsawadee Kloyrayab to investigate the Skinship nightclub in Bang Toei subdistrict, Sam Phran district.

The operation led to the arrest of 28 year old Yutthachai Chinsri, the owner, for several offences: operating without a licence, permitting under-20s to enter, selling alcohol beyond legal hours, promoting alcohol sales through discounts, and encouraging inappropriate behaviour among minors.

Additionally, 24 year old Arisa Kaomaneechot was arrested for manufacturing and selling unlicensed medications.

Confiscated items included five nitrous oxide-filled balloons, 320 used containers of nitrous oxide, 36 boxes of mint-flavoured Soft Whip nitrous oxide, 16 boxes of natural-flavoured Soft Whip nitrous oxide, five nitrous oxide dispensers, and bank transfer slips.

Police were tipped off by locals about the illegal operations of the nightclub, including the admission of minors and after-hours alcohol sales. Undercover agents confirmed these activities, along with the sale of nitrous oxide balloons for inhalation.

The raid revealed a large number of patrons drinking and singing. Officers ordered the venue’s lights on and all activities halted to check IDs, uncovering 66 patrons aged 16 to 19, reported KhaoSod.

In the venue, extensive nitrous oxide sales equipment was found, all seized as evidence. Yutthachai confessed to operating without a licence and allowing minors entry, while Arisa admitted to selling nitrous oxide balloons. Both were taken to Sam Phran Police Station for further legal action.

In similar news, in Samphran district, Nakhon Pathom, administrative officials raided an unlicensed nightclub at 3am on March 23, uncovering 81 patrons who tested positive for illegal drugs.

The Department of Provincial Administration spearheaded the operation at Neon Pub after receiving reports of narcotics being distributed on the premises.