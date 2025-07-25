Khlong Toei inferno leaves families homeless in midnight chaos

8 homes destroyed, two injured, and forensic teams called in to determine the cause

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 25, 2025
72 1 minute read
Khlong Toei inferno leaves families homeless in midnight chaos | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Siam News

Panic gripped a Bangkok neighbourhood in the early hours of today as a raging fire tore through the Nong Mai community in Khlong Toei, reducing eight homes to ashes and leaving 15 residents displaced.

The blaze broke out at around 1.50am today, July 25, on At Narong Road in the densely packed slum district, where wooden homes are built side-by-side with little protection between them.

Police Captain Tanit Kongvibulsiri, an inspector at Tharuea Police Station, confirmed that emergency services were alerted immediately. Firefighters rushed to the scene but were met with challenging conditions, including narrow alleyways and limited access.

“The fire spread rapidly through the wooden structures,” said Pol. Capt. Tanit. “The confined space and the construction materials made it extremely difficult to contain.”

Khlong Toei inferno leaves families homeless in midnight chaos | News by Thaiger

Khlong Toei inferno leaves families homeless in midnight chaos | News by Thaiger

It took emergency crews roughly 30 minutes and three water hoses to bring the flames under control. Despite their efforts, eight homes were destroyed in the blaze. One man suffered a foot injury after stepping on shattered glass while escaping the fire, and another was treated for smoke inhalation.

Related Articles

KhaoSod reported that 15 people were affected by the incident, with local authorities now working to arrange temporary accommodation for those displaced. The Khlong Toei District Office has stepped in to assist with emergency housing and support services.

As the sun rose over the charred remains of the community, residents picked through the wreckage of their lives, salvaging what little remained. Some stood in disbelief, others sat clutching family members, their homes now reduced to rubble.

Khlong Toei inferno leaves families homeless in midnight chaos | News by Thaiger

Khlong Toei inferno leaves families homeless in midnight chaos | News by Thaiger

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Forensic teams are currently combing through the site to determine what sparked the inferno.

“We are investigating the origin of the fire and will report once the evidence has been fully examined,” said a spokesperson from the forensic department.

Khlong Toei, known for its tightly packed communities and lack of fire safety infrastructure, has long been vulnerable to such disasters—raising renewed calls for better housing regulations and emergency access routes in high-risk urban areas.

Latest Thailand News
Transport company halts bus services amid flooding in northern Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport company halts bus services amid flooding in northern Thailand

14 seconds ago
Khlong Toei inferno leaves families homeless in midnight chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Khlong Toei inferno leaves families homeless in midnight chaos

10 minutes ago
Phuket unshaken by border conflict fears | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket unshaken by border conflict fears

36 minutes ago
Thai-Cambodian clash kills 16, sparks mass evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian clash kills 16, sparks mass evacuation

1 hour ago
Buriram residents use penis amulets to fend off alleged black magic from Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram residents use penis amulets to fend off alleged black magic from Cambodia

1 hour ago
Cable crooks busted after blacking out Bangkok Internet | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cable crooks busted after blacking out Bangkok Internet

1 hour ago
Thailand taps digital wallet leftovers to fight Trump’s tariffs | Thaiger Business News

Thailand taps digital wallet leftovers to fight Trump’s tariffs

2 hours ago
5 more bodies recovered after deadly gas station strike | Thaiger Thailand News

5 more bodies recovered after deadly gas station strike

3 hours ago
Phuket Fortuner thieves busted with GPS jammer | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Fortuner thieves busted with GPS jammer

3 hours ago
Border tensions spark allegations of attacks on Thais in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Border tensions spark allegations of attacks on Thais in Cambodia

3 hours ago
Kao unveils &#8216;Green Pavement&#8217; project for sustainable road solutions | Thaiger Environment News

Kao unveils ‘Green Pavement’ project for sustainable road solutions

3 hours ago
Pattaya slashes spaghetti wires in major city makeover | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya slashes spaghetti wires in major city makeover

4 hours ago
Paetongtarn blasts Cambodia for ‘illegal’ border attacks | Thaiger Thailand News

Paetongtarn blasts Cambodia for ‘illegal’ border attacks

4 hours ago
Border clash: 2 Burmese men attacked in Bangkok in mistaken identity | Thaiger Bangkok News

Border clash: 2 Burmese men attacked in Bangkok in mistaken identity

4 hours ago
Chinese scammer busted at Don Mueang over app fraud | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese scammer busted at Don Mueang over app fraud

4 hours ago
Flooded Chiang Rai farm sparks dramatic pig rescue (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Flooded Chiang Rai farm sparks dramatic pig rescue (video)

5 hours ago
2 month old baby killed in cross-border rocket strike in Surin | Thaiger Thailand News

2 month old baby killed in cross-border rocket strike in Surin

5 hours ago
Thailand ramps up flights as border unrest worsens | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand ramps up flights as border unrest worsens

5 hours ago
Flashing zebra crossing turns heads in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Flashing zebra crossing turns heads in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Bangkok battered as deadly monsoon lashes Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Bangkok battered as deadly monsoon lashes Thailand

5 hours ago
Thai ex-boxer slammed for slapping Cambodian man amid border clash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai ex-boxer slammed for slapping Cambodian man amid border clash

21 hours ago
Oui snack: French salami hits 7-Eleven shelves in Thailand | Thaiger Business News

Oui snack: French salami hits 7-Eleven shelves in Thailand

21 hours ago
Joint venture: British woman caught with cannabis stash walks free | Thaiger Cannabis News

Joint venture: British woman caught with cannabis stash walks free

21 hours ago
Scamera action: Snap-happy KL hustler fleeces Thai tourists (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Scamera action: Snap-happy KL hustler fleeces Thai tourists (video)

21 hours ago
Vodka vroom: Drunk Russian wrecks Thai woman&#8217;s car in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Vodka vroom: Drunk Russian wrecks Thai woman’s car in Phuket

21 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 25, 2025
72 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x