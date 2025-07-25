Khlong Toei inferno leaves families homeless in midnight chaos

Panic gripped a Bangkok neighbourhood in the early hours of today as a raging fire tore through the Nong Mai community in Khlong Toei, reducing eight homes to ashes and leaving 15 residents displaced.

The blaze broke out at around 1.50am today, July 25, on At Narong Road in the densely packed slum district, where wooden homes are built side-by-side with little protection between them.

Police Captain Tanit Kongvibulsiri, an inspector at Tharuea Police Station, confirmed that emergency services were alerted immediately. Firefighters rushed to the scene but were met with challenging conditions, including narrow alleyways and limited access.

“The fire spread rapidly through the wooden structures,” said Pol. Capt. Tanit. “The confined space and the construction materials made it extremely difficult to contain.”

It took emergency crews roughly 30 minutes and three water hoses to bring the flames under control. Despite their efforts, eight homes were destroyed in the blaze. One man suffered a foot injury after stepping on shattered glass while escaping the fire, and another was treated for smoke inhalation.

KhaoSod reported that 15 people were affected by the incident, with local authorities now working to arrange temporary accommodation for those displaced. The Khlong Toei District Office has stepped in to assist with emergency housing and support services.

As the sun rose over the charred remains of the community, residents picked through the wreckage of their lives, salvaging what little remained. Some stood in disbelief, others sat clutching family members, their homes now reduced to rubble.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Forensic teams are currently combing through the site to determine what sparked the inferno.

“We are investigating the origin of the fire and will report once the evidence has been fully examined,” said a spokesperson from the forensic department.

Khlong Toei, known for its tightly packed communities and lack of fire safety infrastructure, has long been vulnerable to such disasters—raising renewed calls for better housing regulations and emergency access routes in high-risk urban areas.