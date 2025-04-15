Stabbing incident in Bangkok leaves man critically injured

Today, April 15, in Bangkok’s Yan Nawa district, a violent altercation led to a severe stabbing incident. The conflict arose between a former couple, culminating in one person sustaining critical injuries. The police were promptly notified and dispatched to the scene alongside emergency services.

At the scene, the police discovered a man, identified only as A, suffering from a severe stab wound to his left abdomen, with his intestines protruding. His girlfriend, B, who reported the incident, was present.

The initial investigation revealed that the assailant, C, was B’s former partner, and the two had ongoing disputes. They had arranged to meet at the location to resolve their issues, but the meeting quickly escalated into an argument.

During the confrontation, B slapped C, prompting C to draw a knife. A intervened to protect B, striking C in the face. In response, C stabbed A once in the left abdomen, causing significant injury.

Following the attack, A and B fled approximately 200 metres from the scene in their vehicle, where they called emergency services at 191 for assistance.

Emergency responders provided initial medical care before transporting A to Lerdsin Hospital. C fled the scene on a white Honda PCX motorcycle, taking the weapon with her.

She was later apprehended, and the knife was recovered. C faces charges of causing grievous bodily harm and carrying a weapon unlawfully, with legal proceedings to follow, reported KhaoSod.

