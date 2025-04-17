Hunter accidentally kills friend in banana grove mishap

A man mistakenly shot his close friend while hunting in a banana grove, believing the noise he heard was a wild boar. The incident occurred in Mueang district, Uttaradit province, yesterday with police arresting the hunter for legal proceedings.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Peerapol Chamnongchit of Mueang Uttaradit Police Station received a report at 10.02pm on April 16 about a death in Baan Khun Fang, subdistrict Khun Fang, Mueang district, Uttaradit. He arrived at the scene with a police investigation team, a doctor from Uttaradit Hospital, forensic specialists, and volunteers from the Wat Mon Mai Rescue Association.

They found the body of 40 year old Nares, who was shot in the left side of his neck and left arm. There were no signs of a struggle at the scene.

The doctor stated that Nares died from gunshot wounds to the left side of his neck. His body was sent to Uttaradit Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The police found 42 year old Saengarun, who was in possession of a homemade shotgun, one 13-gauge shotgun shell, and one spent 12-gauge shell casing in his bag, ready to surrender to the police. He confessed to shooting his friend.

Initial investigations revealed that Saengarun went hunting in the forest behind the village with his shotgun. While returning, he heard noises resembling a wild boar foraging in the banana grove, around 10 metres away.

He fired one shot towards the sound, believing it was a wild boar. When he approached to shoot again, he discovered he had accidentally shot Nares, his friend, in the neck and arm.

Despite attempting CPR for about 30 minutes, Nares could not be saved. Saengarun called emergency services and awaited police arrival, reported KhaoSod.

Saengarun faces charges of causing death by negligence, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition without a registrar’s permission, carrying a firearm in public without reasonable cause, and discharging a firearm in a village or community without justification. Police are continuing the legal process against him.