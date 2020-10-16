Train-car collision kills 1, second fatal railway crossing incident this week | The Thaiger

Thailand
Train-car collision kills 1, second fatal railway crossing incident this week
A passenger train collided with a car, killing a woman and injuring 2 others at a railway crossing in Phetchaburi’s Khao Yai district last night. Just earlier this week, a freight train smashed into a charter bus, killing 18 bus passengers and injuring another 44 at a crossing by the Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station in the Chachoengsao province. Officials are working on how to make railway crossings safer.
At last night’s incident, police found the Toyota Vios crushed against beams supporting a bridge that was under construction. 21 year old Thitichaya Yaemkesorn was found dead inside the car. The driver, 39 year old Theerayuth Khuenta, and another passenger 33 year old Bundit Charoensap, were alive, but trapped inside the wreckage. They were extracted by rescue personnel and sent to the hospital.
The victims had just gotten off work at the Royal Plus bottled fruit juice factory in the Samut Songkhram province and were heading home when they collided with a Bangkok-Surat Thani special express train at a railway crossing. While the car was crushed, the train indicated little damage.
Police are investigating to determine the cause of the incident, but say the crossing was unguarded. In the earlier incident in the Chachoengsao province, officials say a broken crossing signal and the lack of a barrier gate to block traffic contributed to the collision.
Transport Minister Saksiam Chidchob acknowledged in a previous report that the State Railways of Thailand’s budget to install railroad crossing gates has been cut. Now officials say they plan to review and install barriers at train crossings crossing to prevent future, and potentially fatal, collisions.
Barriers to be installed at train crossings nationwide in wake of Chachoengsao tragedy – VIDEO
Following a major collision between a train and a bus in the eastern province of Chachoengsao on Sunday, officials plan to review and install barriers at train crossings around the country. 18 people died and 44 were injured when a freight train collided with a chartered bus near Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station. It’s understood the bus passengers were on their way to a merit-making ceremony for the end of Buddhist Lent.
Warning: GRAPHIC CONTENT
A spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, Yingyot Thepchamnon, has expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and injured, as he instructed the Deputy Chief of Police for Chachoengsao province to launch a civil case investigation on behalf of the victims.
According to a Pattaya News report, visibility at the crossing where the accident occurred is poor, due to hilly terrain, in addition to trees and vines, obscured the view. It’s understood local officials have been asking for a train barrier (boom gate) to be installed for years, but it was decided such an installation would obstruct entrance to a village for foot traffic.
The Railway Police will work with the Department of Rail Transport and the State Railway of Thailand to introduce measures aimed at preventing future accidents. The Department of Transportation is also meeting with relevant parties to discuss the village entrance and to come up with measures to prevent further accidents.
GrabFood motorbike driver dies in traffic incident during Bangkok rush hour
A GrabFood motorbike driver died in a traffic incident during rush hour traffic this morning after he allegedly lost control of his bike and was run over by a bus. Police say 49 year old Santi Robru was found on lying on Phaholyothin Road, or Highway 1. His skull was cracked, they say. His black Honda Click motorbike and his helmet were 5 metres away.
The bus driver, 44 year old Narongsak Inta, was heading from Bang Khen to Victory Monument, carrying a full load of passengers. He told police that the motorbike was driving at a high speed and tried to pass a taxi when he lost control and fell.
“Suddenly, the bike lost control and the rider fell in the middle of the road. I tried to apply the brake, but couldn’t stop the bus in time and the man was run over by the right rear wheel.”
The bus driver told police he was driving at 60 kilometres per hour when he tried to brake for the fallen motorbike driver.
Police are still investigating. They are reviewing surveillance camera footage and interviewing witnesses to determine the cause of the accident and if any charges should be made.
2 year old child among 2 killed in Chon Buri collision
2 people have died and another 4 have been injured in a collision between 2 vehicles in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The Pattaya News reports that one of the dead is a 2 year old girl. The incident, between a black sedan and a white pick-up truck, occurred in the Koh Chan district, in the north east of the province.
An unnamed 2 year old girl and a 48 year old male, named as Boonkom Ronrueangrit, both sustained serious injuries and were pronounced dead by the time they arrived at a local hospital. 4 others were injured in the collision. The injured include 2 women, 40 year old Nong Nuch, and 39 year old Nid Klinmut, as well as a 27 year old male, Boonchai Sawatdeemongkon. An unnamed 3 year old girl is also among the injured. All 4 are now being treated in hospital.
Chon Buri police have launched an investigation into the incident. Initial reports say CCTV footage shows the black car appearing to lose control and veering into the opposite lane, before ploughing into the white pick-up.
