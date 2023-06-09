Tragic plunge: Irishman leaps from 23rd-floor condo in Bangkok

Photo via ThaiRath

In a tragic incident this morning, an Irishman allegedly took his own life by leaping from the 23rd floor of his condominium located in the Bang Kae district of Bangkok. The distressed man, identified as Callum Mackay, was reported to be grappling with financial difficulties and feeling overwhelmed by the pregnancy of his girlfriend.

Upon receiving the distressing news of Mackay’s suicide, officers from Lak Song Police Station swiftly initiated an investigation at the Fuse Sensa condominium on Phuttha Monthon Sai 2 Road. They discovered the upper part of the Irishman’s lifeless body on the roof of the second-floor car park, while the lower part and certain internal organs were found on the floor below.

Authorities promptly transferred Mackay’s body to the hospital for a thorough autopsy. The 41 year old had been residing in the condo since last year and was employed as a language teacher at the International Pioneer School situated on Phuttha Monthon Sai 3 road. According to a neighbour, the Irishman had a decent command of the Thai language and consistently greeted fellow residents within the condominium.

The concerned neighbour revealed that Mackay had undergone a noticeable change in recent months due to financial strain. Additionally, he confided in them about the stress he was experiencing regarding his pregnant girlfriend. Furthermore, the neighbour disclosed a dispute that Mackay had with a staff member at a nearby convenience store. Following this altercation, he returned to his 23rd-floor apartment and tragically ended his life by jumping.

Police officials stated their intention to collaborate with the embassy in order to inform the deceased’s relatives of the unfortunate incident. Notably, a similar occurrence took place in Pattaya back in February, where Thai police and rescue personnel successfully saved a 67-year-old American man who had attempted to leap from the 20th floor of the Arbour Hotel and Residence.

Follow us on :













Through four hours of conversation, the officers engaged with the distressed individual, persuading him to step away from the edge. Finally, one of the rescuers seized an opportune moment when the foreigner momentarily averted his gaze, pulling him to safety away from the balcony.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress or depression. Seek help.