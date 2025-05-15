Tragic elephant trampling in Chachoengsao’s Ta Takiab district

A male villager in the Ta Takiab district of Chachoengsao province was found deceased after being trampled by a wild elephant while collecting chillies. The district chief led a challenging search through a forest known for its elephant population.

Yesterday, May 14, at around 12pm, district chief Amnuay Kaset Sinsanukoon received a report from the village head of Ban Khao Talat, Moo 15, Ta Takiab subdistrict, that the body of Somporn Meeying, who had been reported missing, was discovered in the Sam Khe forest. Due to the presence of wild elephants near the body, immediate access was not possible.

Earlier that day, Jarunee Meeying, a resident of Ban Nong Pla Siw, Moo 8, reported to Ta Takiab police that her father, Somporn, had gone missing since May 13.

He had left around 10am to collect chillies in the rubber plantation of Moo 15, Ban Khao Talat, and had not returned. Following the report, the village head was notified to assist in the search, eventually leading to the discovery of the body.

Amnuay, along with Deputy Subdistrict Administrative Organisation chairman Boonmee Bualum, the security deputy of Ta Takiab, paramilitary rangers from unit 1306, conservation officials, Phanom rescue volunteers, local leaders, the village head, and reporters, went to the scene.

They found the body dismembered, likely due to an elephant attack. Coordination with relevant officials for an autopsy was arranged.

The search was extremely challenging, requiring an 8-kilometre trek through dangerous forest terrain and rain. By 5.30pm, the team retrieved Somporn’s body, with significant injuries and dismemberment, from deep within the Sam Khe forest. The slippery conditions caused several people, including the district chief and reporters, to fall.

Jarunee, Somporn’s daughter, expressed her profound grief, stating she was at a loss for words. She had been in Surin province the previous day to take her child to school and hurried back upon learning of her father’s disappearance. She plans to arrange her father’s funeral at Wat Khao Talat, reported KhaoSod.

The district chief has coordinated with the Chachoengsao provincial governor for funeral expenses and with Ta Takiab Subdistrict Administrative Organisation’s chief, Tawee Sathuchat, to process financial assistance for the bereaved family following government regulations.