Tragic elephant trampling in Chachoengsao’s Ta Takiab district

Tragic encounter highlights conflict between rural livelihoods and wildlife

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2025
96 1 minute read
Tragic elephant trampling in Chachoengsao’s Ta Takiab district
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A male villager in the Ta Takiab district of Chachoengsao province was found deceased after being trampled by a wild elephant while collecting chillies. The district chief led a challenging search through a forest known for its elephant population.

Yesterday, May 14, at around 12pm, district chief Amnuay Kaset Sinsanukoon received a report from the village head of Ban Khao Talat, Moo 15, Ta Takiab subdistrict, that the body of Somporn Meeying, who had been reported missing, was discovered in the Sam Khe forest. Due to the presence of wild elephants near the body, immediate access was not possible.

Earlier that day, Jarunee Meeying, a resident of Ban Nong Pla Siw, Moo 8, reported to Ta Takiab police that her father, Somporn, had gone missing since May 13.

He had left around 10am to collect chillies in the rubber plantation of Moo 15, Ban Khao Talat, and had not returned. Following the report, the village head was notified to assist in the search, eventually leading to the discovery of the body.

Related Articles

Amnuay, along with Deputy Subdistrict Administrative Organisation chairman Boonmee Bualum, the security deputy of Ta Takiab, paramilitary rangers from unit 1306, conservation officials, Phanom rescue volunteers, local leaders, the village head, and reporters, went to the scene.

They found the body dismembered, likely due to an elephant attack. Coordination with relevant officials for an autopsy was arranged.

The search was extremely challenging, requiring an 8-kilometre trek through dangerous forest terrain and rain. By 5.30pm, the team retrieved Somporn’s body, with significant injuries and dismemberment, from deep within the Sam Khe forest. The slippery conditions caused several people, including the district chief and reporters, to fall.

Jarunee, Somporn’s daughter, expressed her profound grief, stating she was at a loss for words. She had been in Surin province the previous day to take her child to school and hurried back upon learning of her father’s disappearance. She plans to arrange her father’s funeral at Wat Khao Talat, reported KhaoSod.

The district chief has coordinated with the Chachoengsao provincial governor for funeral expenses and with Ta Takiab Subdistrict Administrative Organisation’s chief, Tawee Sathuchat, to process financial assistance for the bereaved family following government regulations.

Tragic elephant trampling in Chachoengsao's Ta Takiab district | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Similan Islands shut for sea-son: Timeout to let paradise breathe Tourism News

Similan Islands shut for sea-son: Timeout to let paradise breathe

23 seconds ago
Female delivery rider harassed by fake air force officer in Bangkok Bangkok News

Female delivery rider harassed by fake air force officer in Bangkok

10 minutes ago
Thai woman allegedly electrocuted at Samut Prakan Police Station Thailand News

Thai woman allegedly electrocuted at Samut Prakan Police Station

23 minutes ago
Gang arrested for stealing electrical wires in Bangkok Bangkok News

Gang arrested for stealing electrical wires in Bangkok

34 minutes ago
Shroom with a view: Israeli busted in Samui magic mushroom sting Koh Samui News

Shroom with a view: Israeli busted in Samui magic mushroom sting

47 minutes ago
Police arrest key figure in Bangkok drug network Bangkok News

Police arrest key figure in Bangkok drug network

58 minutes ago
Thai soldier forced to drive Grab and share profits to commander Thailand News

Thai soldier forced to drive Grab and share profits to commander

1 hour ago
Tragic elephant trampling in Chachoengsao&#8217;s Ta Takiab district Thailand News

Tragic elephant trampling in Chachoengsao’s Ta Takiab district

1 hour ago
Joint sentence as British teenager reveals pregnancy in Georgia Thailand News

Joint sentence as British teenager reveals pregnancy in Georgia

2 hours ago
Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase Road deaths

Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase

2 hours ago
Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients Thailand News

Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat

3 hours ago
Trang Airport finally taxiing toward take-off after years of turbulence Thailand News

Trang Airport finally taxiing toward take-off after years of turbulence

4 hours ago
Van crash causes Phuket transformer explosion, driver electrocuted Phuket News

Van crash causes Phuket transformer explosion, driver electrocuted

4 hours ago
Bangkok siege as gunman goes on rampage over lost lover Bangkok News

Bangkok siege as gunman goes on rampage over lost lover

4 hours ago
Thai conscript wanted for stabbing ex-girlfriend over sexual rejection Thailand News

Thai conscript wanted for stabbing ex-girlfriend over sexual rejection

4 hours ago
Cone, not forgotten! Pattaya clamps down on parking space hogs Pattaya News

Cone, not forgotten! Pattaya clamps down on parking space hogs

4 hours ago
Bee-ware: Swarm stings taxi driver in Nonthaburi Thailand News

Bee-ware: Swarm stings taxi driver in Nonthaburi

5 hours ago
No water in lungs: Thai party entertainer dies before entering river Thailand News

No water in lungs: Thai party entertainer dies before entering river

5 hours ago
Splash and dash! Pattaya swamped as storm lashes city (video) Pattaya News

Splash and dash! Pattaya swamped as storm lashes city (video)

5 hours ago
Pregnant woman and friend killed by lightning in Sisaket tragedy Thailand News

Pregnant woman and friend killed by lightning in Sisaket tragedy

5 hours ago
Spice bar sizzler: Ex-flame blamed for fiery bust-up in Pattaya Pattaya News

Spice bar sizzler: Ex-flame blamed for fiery bust-up in Pattaya

6 hours ago
2 Cambodian men assaulted by Thai influencers in shopping mall Thailand News

2 Cambodian men assaulted by Thai influencers in shopping mall

6 hours ago
Brace for a Thai&#8217;dal wave: Storms set to rain supreme across Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Brace for a Thai’dal wave: Storms set to rain supreme across Thailand

6 hours ago
Brake-ing bad: Good Samaritan&#8217;s house guest nicks a ride Pattaya News

Brake-ing bad: Good Samaritan’s house guest nicks a ride

6 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2025
96 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Trunk and disorderly! Reckless tourist fined for wild elephant selfie

Trunk and disorderly! Reckless tourist fined for wild elephant selfie

1 week ago
Bee attack at Nakhon Ratchasima temple injures over 30 people

Bee attack at Nakhon Ratchasima temple injures over 30 people

2 weeks ago
High drama! Pattaya cannabis shop worker hurt in late-night attack

High drama! Pattaya cannabis shop worker hurt in late-night attack

2 weeks ago
Yala police officers injured in devastating roadside bomb attack

Yala police officers injured in devastating roadside bomb attack

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x