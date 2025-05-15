Thai soldier forced to drive Grab and share profits to commander

Journalist uncovers shocking power abuse during routine ride

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2025
110 2 minutes read
Thai soldier forced to drive Grab and share profits to commander
Photo via Channel 8

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is investigating a high-ranking officer in the northeastern province of Udon Thani, who was accused of forcing a soldier to work as a Grab driver and collecting the earnings for himself.

A journalist from Channel 8 accidentally uncovered the alleged corruption within the RTAF while using the Grab ride-hailing app. The journalist noticed that the driver appeared stressed and invited him to discuss his work.

The driver eventually revealed that his name was Bomb, and that he was, in fact, a soldier. Bomb explained that he had voluntarily applied to serve as a soldier in the Wing 23 division in Udon Thani in June last year.

After undergoing the general training for about two months, trainers asked for volunteers to work for the deputy commander of the division. Bomb stepped forward and moved into his superior’s residence in October last year.

Related Articles

In January this year, the deputy commander suggested Bomb work as a Grab driver to earn additional income. Although the officer allowed Bomb to use his car, he required Bomb to share the earnings with him and his family.

Thai soldier forced to work for his superior's income
Photo via Channel 8

Bomb said he agreed, as his military salary was only 8,400 baht per month. He began offering ride services in Udon Thani but was only able to earn around 1,000 baht per day, an amount that the deputy commander deemed insufficient.

Consequently, Bomb was ordered to relocate to Bangkok, where the deputy commander instructed him to earn at least 3,000 baht per day, promising Bomb a 10% share of the earnings.

Thai commander accused of misusing soldier
The car that Bomb used to provide services. | Photo via Channel 8

Bomb said he struggled to meet the target, even when working from early morning until late at night. He had to pay for his accommodation and fuel, and the 10% share proved inadequate.

Pressure increased, with both the superior and his wife monitoring his earnings daily via a LINE group chat. Bomb was required to report every single baht earned and began to consider ways to escape the situation.

He decided to confide in the journalist shortly after his profession was discovered. However, he suspected the car was bugged, as his superior appeared to know about the conversation.

Thai soldier ordered to drive Grab and share income with commander
Bomb reported the earnings via the LINE application. | Photo via Channel 8

Bomb was subsequently ordered to return the car and meet with the deputy commander. He returned the vehicle to a military facility in Bangkok but refused to meet his superior, claiming he feared being beaten to death.

After Channel 8 and other news agencies reported the story, the RTAF responded by temporarily transferring the deputy commander from the Wing 23 division to the headquarters while an investigation is conducted. The RTAF pledged to deliver justice to Bomb and vowed to punish the officer if wrongdoing is confirmed.

Bomb is now seeking protection and assistance from the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive.

Raid hailing app driver
Photo by Tim Samuel via Canva

Thai conscripts and junior officers were reportedly assigned to live in the homes of senior officers, where they were expected to carry out domestic and personal tasks for their superiors. This made many men to find ways to escape from the conscription.

In recent years, the Thai military sought to reform its image and encourage more men to volunteer to join the military by highlighting the benefits provided during service. However, repeated scandals involving the mistreatment of conscripts continue to tarnish the military’s reputation.

Latest Thailand News
Similan Islands shut for sea-son: Timeout to let paradise breathe Tourism News

Similan Islands shut for sea-son: Timeout to let paradise breathe

1 second ago
Female delivery rider harassed by fake air force officer in Bangkok Bangkok News

Female delivery rider harassed by fake air force officer in Bangkok

9 minutes ago
Thai woman allegedly electrocuted at Samut Prakan Police Station Thailand News

Thai woman allegedly electrocuted at Samut Prakan Police Station

22 minutes ago
Gang arrested for stealing electrical wires in Bangkok Bangkok News

Gang arrested for stealing electrical wires in Bangkok

34 minutes ago
Shroom with a view: Israeli busted in Samui magic mushroom sting Koh Samui News

Shroom with a view: Israeli busted in Samui magic mushroom sting

46 minutes ago
Police arrest key figure in Bangkok drug network Bangkok News

Police arrest key figure in Bangkok drug network

58 minutes ago
Thai soldier forced to drive Grab and share profits to commander Thailand News

Thai soldier forced to drive Grab and share profits to commander

1 hour ago
Tragic elephant trampling in Chachoengsao&#8217;s Ta Takiab district Thailand News

Tragic elephant trampling in Chachoengsao’s Ta Takiab district

1 hour ago
Joint sentence as British teenager reveals pregnancy in Georgia Thailand News

Joint sentence as British teenager reveals pregnancy in Georgia

2 hours ago
Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase Road deaths

Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase

2 hours ago
Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients Thailand News

Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat

3 hours ago
Trang Airport finally taxiing toward take-off after years of turbulence Thailand News

Trang Airport finally taxiing toward take-off after years of turbulence

4 hours ago
Van crash causes Phuket transformer explosion, driver electrocuted Phuket News

Van crash causes Phuket transformer explosion, driver electrocuted

4 hours ago
Bangkok siege as gunman goes on rampage over lost lover Bangkok News

Bangkok siege as gunman goes on rampage over lost lover

4 hours ago
Thai conscript wanted for stabbing ex-girlfriend over sexual rejection Thailand News

Thai conscript wanted for stabbing ex-girlfriend over sexual rejection

4 hours ago
Cone, not forgotten! Pattaya clamps down on parking space hogs Pattaya News

Cone, not forgotten! Pattaya clamps down on parking space hogs

4 hours ago
Bee-ware: Swarm stings taxi driver in Nonthaburi Thailand News

Bee-ware: Swarm stings taxi driver in Nonthaburi

5 hours ago
No water in lungs: Thai party entertainer dies before entering river Thailand News

No water in lungs: Thai party entertainer dies before entering river

5 hours ago
Splash and dash! Pattaya swamped as storm lashes city (video) Pattaya News

Splash and dash! Pattaya swamped as storm lashes city (video)

5 hours ago
Pregnant woman and friend killed by lightning in Sisaket tragedy Thailand News

Pregnant woman and friend killed by lightning in Sisaket tragedy

5 hours ago
Spice bar sizzler: Ex-flame blamed for fiery bust-up in Pattaya Pattaya News

Spice bar sizzler: Ex-flame blamed for fiery bust-up in Pattaya

6 hours ago
2 Cambodian men assaulted by Thai influencers in shopping mall Thailand News

2 Cambodian men assaulted by Thai influencers in shopping mall

6 hours ago
Brace for a Thai&#8217;dal wave: Storms set to rain supreme across Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Brace for a Thai’dal wave: Storms set to rain supreme across Thailand

6 hours ago
Brake-ing bad: Good Samaritan&#8217;s house guest nicks a ride Pattaya News

Brake-ing bad: Good Samaritan’s house guest nicks a ride

6 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2025
110 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
4 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai conscript wanted for stabbing ex-girlfriend over sexual rejection

Thai conscript wanted for stabbing ex-girlfriend over sexual rejection

4 hours ago
No water in lungs: Thai party entertainer dies before entering river

No water in lungs: Thai party entertainer dies before entering river

5 hours ago
2 Cambodian men assaulted by Thai influencers in shopping mall

2 Cambodian men assaulted by Thai influencers in shopping mall

6 hours ago
Phuket woman at large after stabbing victim over alleged affair

Phuket woman at large after stabbing victim over alleged affair

22 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x