Bleak reefs: Coral bleaching hits Mooh Koh Surin & Phi Phi Island

The Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation (DMCR) revealed seven coral bleaching sites have been identified in Moo Koh Surin National Park in Phang Nga, with up to 70% of coral fields around Krabi’s Phi Phi Island also affected.

An investigation into the bleaching situation, conducted over two days, revealed that seven coral reef sites in Moo Koh Surin National Park are experiencing bleaching ranging from 5% to 50%. The probe, carried out on May 12-13, involved measuring seawater temperatures to assess the extent of the damage.

The most severe bleaching was observed near Koh Torinla, where mushroom coral reefs at depths of two to 10 metres were found to be completely bleached in some areas. In addition, 30% of reefs at the same depth displayed pale colours.

Other locations within the national park also showed varying levels of bleaching: 30% in Ao Tao and Ao Chong Kad, 20% in Ao Trian, 10% in Ao Mae Yai, and 5% in Ao Suthep and Ao Pakkard.

The national park is currently closed for the rainy season, with plans to reopen on October 15.

Around Phi Phi Island in Krabi, several areas are temporarily closed due to significant coral bleaching, affecting more than 50% of the coral reefs in the region, said Yuthapong Damsrisuk, chief of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park.

“Snorkelling and scuba diving activities are suspended in affected areas such as Kai Island, Khangkhao Bay, Rai Lay Bay, Daeng Island, and Yavasum Island.”

In response to the situation, the marine national park has designated new snorkelling areas for visitors to use, aiming to mitigate the impact on the vulnerable coral sites, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, in a recent survey conducted by park officials, alarming findings have surfaced regarding coral bleaching in the pristine waters of Mu Ko Lanta Marine National Park in Krabi.

Officials took the plunge to assess the extent of coral bleaching and gather marine debris littering the seabed.