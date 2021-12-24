Thailand
Top 5 places to enjoy New Year’s brunch in Bangkok 2022
After enjoying the fireworks extravaganza on New Year’s Eve, start your 2022 by enjoying brunch at one of these fine restaurants in Bangkok. The restaurants are offering a special festive menu on the 1st of January. So indulge in these delectable meals that are cooked using high-quality ingredients. We have picked some of the restaurants where you can enjoy your New Year’s brunch with your loved one so check them out.
1. Festive New Year’s Day brunch buffet, Amari Watergate
Begin your 2022 by taking advantage of the final festive New Year’s Day brunch buffet starting at THB 2,199. Amaya Food Gallery at Amari Watergate invites you to indulge in the restaurant’s delicious buffet. This price comes with a free flow of soft drinks and drinking water. Children between 6 – 12 years old will get a discount of 50% and children below 6 years old can enjoy the buffet free of charge.
Venue: Amaya Food Gallery, Amari Watergate
Time: From 11:00 – 15:00 hrs.
Price: 2,199 (includes free-flow soft drinks and drinking water)
2. The West In Grand New Year’s Day Brunch
Welcome in 2022 with the grandest buffet, a wholeheartedly festive affair enhanced with live singers and other entertainers. This splendid New Year’s Day Brunch Buffet will be set at Seasonal Tastes. Highlights on the menu include Roasted Black Angus 150 days striploin with pot wine and French pan-fried foie gras with honey balsamic reduction and rocket salad. Plus some of the finest and freshest seafood on ice local and international seas have to offer, including freshly-shucked oysters, tiger prawns, blue crabs, and Alaskan king crab. Children between 6 – 12 years old will get 50% off while children below 6 will get a complimentary meal.
Venue: Seasonal Tastes, West in Grand Sukhumvit
Time: 12 pm – 3 pm, Saturday 1 January 2022
Price: Only Food: THB 2,600++, Food + Beverage Package: THB 3,530++ (includes: 1 Glass of sparkling wine Free flow of selected red and white wine and Chang beer)
3. New Year Day Buffet Brunch, Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit
As we celebrate the occasion and look forward to 2022, the 1st of January signifies a fresh beginning for all of us. The New Year Brunch at Carlton is a culinary repertoire that showcases the best selection from across the world, as well as characteristic Strait’s delicacies. Celebrate a Renewal of Hope at Carlton. It is 50% off for in-house guests extending from breakfast.
Venue: plate restaurant, Carlton Hotel Sukhumvit
Time: 11:30 am – 2:30 pm
Price: 990++ per person, 5 – 12 years old enjoy 50% off, Children under 4 years old dine free.
4. New Year’s Day Longest Breakfast, Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok
Time: 7:00 am – 1 pm, 1 January 2022
Price: THB 1,550++ per person (children 6–12 years enjoy half-price)
5. New Year’s Day Brunch, Shangri la Bangkok
Begin the New Year with a delectable brunch at NEXT2 Cafe as you welcome in the year 2022. At NEXT2 Cafe, Shangrilla Bangkok, you may enjoy a wide variety of international cuisine with your friends and family. If you wish to purchase vouchers, please visit the online store at www.shangrila-bangkok-specials.com
Venue: NEXT2 Cafe, Shangri la Bangkok
Time: 12 pm – 3 pm, 1 January 2022
Price: Adult: THB 1,980 net Child THB 990 net
So, here are some of the hotels that are hosting a fantastic New Year’s brunch. So begin your 2022 by indulging in some delectable dishes in one of these magnificent venues. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
If you are looking for a place to spend New Year’s Eve in Bangkok, you can click HERE.
