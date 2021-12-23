Connect with us

Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Bangkok 2021

Nisha Sethi

Published

 on 

Photo Via: Flickr

New Year is one of the most exciting events. Whether you are looking to end the year with a glass of champagne, countdown party or an intimate dinner, you have come to the right place. Nothing can be more special than celebrating New Year with your loved ones amidst a fancy setting, so if you haven’t planned anything yet, we have compiled a list of the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok.

Top 5 places to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok

1. Future Forward Party at Octave Rooftop Bangkok

End the year in style at one of Bangkok’s most captivating rooftop bars! On the 45th, 48th, and 49th levels, Octave Rooftop Bar is throwing a celebration with world-class culinary, beats, drinks, and nibbles. So, to celebrate the arrival of 2022, experience a stunning countdown while taking in panoramic views of Bangkok’s cityscape. The suggested dress code is neon, white, and glitter.

Venue: Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar, Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit

Time: 7 PM till late, 31 December 2021

Price: THB 1,950 net/person

May be an image of skyscraper

Photo Via: Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar

2. Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang: New Year’s Eve at SEEN

Launch into the future for a night you’ll never forget at Seen Restaurant & Bar. You will be dazzled by the cutting-edge performances. On the pole, in the pool and all around, dancers, and artists will lead you from the old world into a brave new normal. Celebrate to the DJ’s party playlist and countdown to your destiny at midnight, when fireworks light up the night.

Venue: Seen Restaurant & Bar, Avani Riverside Bangkok

Time: 7 pm onwards, 31 December 2021

Price: THB 11,000++ for Set menu with free-flow premium drinks

NEW YEAR&#39;S EVE STAYCATION

Photo Via: Avani Riverside Bangkok

3. Saffron Sky Garden, Banyan Tree Bangkok

The Saffron Sky Garden, Bangkok’s tallest garden lounge set on the 52nd story of Banyan Tree Bangkok, is one of the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve. All the way to 2022, a professional DJ will be spinning the finest tunes alongside Live Music from Chat: The X Factor Thailand (Chatt Vocalist Chaivanich), and you will be able to enjoy stunning panoramic views of the city’s fireworks extravaganza.

Venue: Saffron Sky Garden, Banyan Tree Bangkok

Time: 10.00 pm – 1.00 am, 31 December 2021

Price: THB 2,888 net per person ( 20 years old and above)

AIS Serenade | Saffron Sky Garden

Photo Via: Banyan Tree Bangkok

4. River Star Princess Cruise

Celebrate the New Year in Bangkok on the River Star Princess Cruise! There will be a welcome drink along with a Thai and international buffet, grilled seafood, entertainment, live music, Thai classical dancing, and much more. Enjoy the grandeur of the city filled with fireworks while taking in the riverside view of the magnificent Bangkok skyline.

Venue: River Star Princess Cruise, of Pirmarn RiverWalk Pier (Pakklong Tarad Area)

Time: 8 pm – 12:15 am, 31 December 2021

Price: 4500 Bahts for an adult and 3500 Bahts for a child

Chao Phraya River

Photo Via: River Star Princess Cruise

5. The Breezeway – 31st New Year Eve Dinner

Enjoy the greatest countdown in Bangkok and stunning fireworks at Breezeway on New Year’s Eve. The alfresco dinner buffet includes all the signature menus from Grand Hyatt Erawan’s restaurants. Welcome 2022 by the pool with a Dinner Buffet, free-flow house pouring drinks, live band & DJ.

Venue: The Breezeway, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Time: 7 Pm – 1 Am 31 December 2021

Price: THB 2,900 net per adult and THB 1,402 net per child

May be an image of text that says 'COUNTDOWN TO NEW YEAR 2022 GRAND HYATT A -A'

Photo Via: Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

We hope you’ve learned enough about the best locations to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok, so pick one and have a great celebration with your loved ones. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

If you haven’t found a place to celebrate Christmas Eve in Bangkok, you can click HERE for some suggestions.

 

Recent comments:
image
LoongFred
2021-12-23 10:38
17 minutes ago, Thaiger said: New Year is one of the most exciting events. Whether you are looking to end the year with a glass of champagne, countdown party or an intimate dinner, you have come to the right place.…
image
HiuMak
2021-12-23 10:55
34 minutes ago, Thaiger said: the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok. At home
Nisha Sethi

Nisha is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

