Guides
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2021
New Year is one of the most exciting events. Whether you are looking to end the year with a glass of champagne, countdown party or an intimate dinner, you have come to the right place. Nothing can be more special than celebrating New Year with your loved ones amidst a fancy setting, so if you haven’t planned anything yet, we have compiled a list of the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok.
Top 5 places to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok
1. Future Forward Party at Octave Rooftop Bangkok
End the year in style at one of Bangkok’s most captivating rooftop bars! On the 45th, 48th, and 49th levels, Octave Rooftop Bar is throwing a celebration with world-class culinary, beats, drinks, and nibbles. So, to celebrate the arrival of 2022, experience a stunning countdown while taking in panoramic views of Bangkok’s cityscape. The suggested dress code is neon, white, and glitter.
Venue: Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar, Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit
Time: 7 PM till late, 31 December 2021
Price: THB 1,950 net/person
2. Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang: New Year’s Eve at SEEN
Launch into the future for a night you’ll never forget at Seen Restaurant & Bar. You will be dazzled by the cutting-edge performances. On the pole, in the pool and all around, dancers, and artists will lead you from the old world into a brave new normal. Celebrate to the DJ’s party playlist and countdown to your destiny at midnight, when fireworks light up the night.
Venue: Seen Restaurant & Bar, Avani Riverside Bangkok
Time: 7 pm onwards, 31 December 2021
Price: THB 11,000++ for Set menu with free-flow premium drinks
3. Saffron Sky Garden, Banyan Tree Bangkok
The Saffron Sky Garden, Bangkok’s tallest garden lounge set on the 52nd story of Banyan Tree Bangkok, is one of the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve. All the way to 2022, a professional DJ will be spinning the finest tunes alongside Live Music from Chat: The X Factor Thailand (Chatt Vocalist Chaivanich), and you will be able to enjoy stunning panoramic views of the city’s fireworks extravaganza.
Venue: Saffron Sky Garden, Banyan Tree Bangkok
Time: 10.00 pm – 1.00 am, 31 December 2021
Price: THB 2,888 net per person ( 20 years old and above)
4. River Star Princess Cruise
Celebrate the New Year in Bangkok on the River Star Princess Cruise! There will be a welcome drink along with a Thai and international buffet, grilled seafood, entertainment, live music, Thai classical dancing, and much more. Enjoy the grandeur of the city filled with fireworks while taking in the riverside view of the magnificent Bangkok skyline.
Venue: River Star Princess Cruise, of Pirmarn RiverWalk Pier (Pakklong Tarad Area)
Time: 8 pm – 12:15 am, 31 December 2021
Price: 4500 Bahts for an adult and 3500 Bahts for a child
5. The Breezeway – 31st New Year Eve Dinner
Enjoy the greatest countdown in Bangkok and stunning fireworks at Breezeway on New Year’s Eve. The alfresco dinner buffet includes all the signature menus from Grand Hyatt Erawan’s restaurants. Welcome 2022 by the pool with a Dinner Buffet, free-flow house pouring drinks, live band & DJ.
Venue: The Breezeway, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok
Time: 7 Pm – 1 Am 31 December 2021
Price: THB 2,900 net per adult and THB 1,402 net per child
We hope you’ve learned enough about the best locations to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok, so pick one and have a great celebration with your loved ones. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
If you haven’t found a place to celebrate Christmas Eve in Bangkok, you can click HERE for some suggestions.
