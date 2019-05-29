Toon takes to Thailand’s roads again for more charity runs | The Thaiger

People
Toon takes to Thailand’s roads again for more charity runs
Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai is one of Thailand’s most popular rock stars and celebrities. He fronts the band ‘Bodyslam’. He’s also become somewhat of an inspirational fund-raiser, principally running to raise awareness of Thailand’s health system and raise funds for the poorer hospitals and provinces.
In 2017 he famously ran from from the southernmost to the northernmost tips, raising money for some of Thailand’s poorer hospitals – from Betong in Yala province to Mae Sai in Chiang Rai in the north.
The “Kao Kon La Kao” run covered 2,215 kilometres. It was an epic and inspirational marathon raising more than a billion baht and turning the rock star into a national treasure and philanthropist.
Check out the preview of the documentary…
Even better, the full documentary is on Netflix, with sub-titles in many languages, and is well worth seeing. But we digress…
Now “Kao Kon La Kao” is a properly set-up foundation and has announced plans to embark on new running events in all five regions of the country starting next month.
“More than the money that we want to raise money for the charity, our ultimate goal is simple – to see more Thai people come out for exercise, and taking better care of their health,” Artiwara was speaking to ‘Life’ in a recent interview.
“I believe that once Thai people have the highest quality of life, then the country should be stronger too.”
He’s been challenged with the obvious question, why doesn’t he just organise a few charity concerts and save all the trouble of running all those long distances?
“Of course, playing a charity concert is perhaps one of easiest ways to raise money, but I’m sure it won’t inspire people to increase their awareness of the health benefits of exercise,” he said.
Artiwara say he wants to make the foundation sustainable. He’s had plenty of time to think about the longer-term plans as he’s pounded the pavement for hours on end as he chewed up the kilometres in the Kao Kon La Kao event.
“With or without me in the future, the idea and purpose will stay with Thai people forever.”
The new program of running charity events kicks off in the Northeast on June 15-16. That will be followed with more running events in the southern, northern, eastern and central regions later in 2020.
Artiwara say the south-to-north run was as much a personal challenge as it was a charity event.
“This time it won’t be a one-man show.”
“I realised that I could use my status as a singer to do good deeds for the country. I’m so grateful and thankful to those who always believed in me. I promise to keep doing this until the day I run out of energy.”
Anti-Junta Thai rappers receive international human rights award
…but don’t expect to be getting a letter of congratulations from the Thai PM.
The anti Junta rapper group ‘Rap Against Dictatorship’ has won the 2019 Vaclav Havel Prize for Creative Dissent, awarded by the New York-based Human Rights Foundation, the band has announced on its website.
Václav Havel Prize for Creative Dissent is an award established in 2012 by the New York City-based Human Rights Foundation. According to HRF President Thor Halvorssen, the prize recognises individuals “who engage in creative dissent, exhibiting courage and creativity to challenge injustice and live in truth”. It was named in honour of Czech dissident playwright and politician Václav Havel, who had died the previous December, the award was founded with the help of his widow, Dagmar Havlová. Google co-founder Sergei Brin and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel provided part of the prize’s funding.
The Thai musicians are among this year’s three laureates, which also include Ramy Essam, an Egyptian musician in exile, and Venezuelan political cartoonist Rayma Suprani. The international civil rights group awarded its creativity award to the Thai artists whose music criticised Thailand’s junta and justice system.
RAD were threatened with legal action for their 2018 hit song “Prathet Ku Me” (“My Country’s Got …”).
The YouTube video was viewed more than 63 million times worldwide and received a lot of positive response from Thai social media users.
Two members of RAD, Liberate P and Jacoboi, are flying to Norway to receive the award, which will be held at the Oslo Freedom Forum.
“Please keep supporting us,” the group posted on their Facebook page. The anti-dictatorship rap song that riled the junta-led government also sparked intense debate and hinted at a mood change in both the political and arts spheres in Thailand in 2018.
The 10 member RAD used social media as an artistic weapon – the government tried to ban it, warning that its message and video footage replicating the 1976 massacre at Thammasat University violated the Computer Crime Act’s rules against spreading information inconsistent with the truth and also threatened national security.
SOURCE: The Nation
Alive and kicking. Tony Jaa says he’s very much alive.
Photo“The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.” – Mark Twain
Tony Jaa, the internationally famous Thai martial arts star, says he’s alive and well, dismissing rumours that he died during the shooting of a Hollywood movie in the US last Saturday.
‘Tachakorn Yeerum’, his real name, has told reporters he was aware of the rumours of his death that had been spread on socia media. To prove he is alive he posted a newly recorded video on his Facebook page under the headline: “A little message for my friends in Thailand”.
In the video clip, he denies rumours that he is dead, saying he is alive and kicking, and plans to make more films.
He is best known for his roles in “The Protector” and “Ong-Bak”, which brought him international fame.
News of Tony’s “death” had spread in both Thailand and other countries. One Thai website said that the legendary action star was dead and that his body would be returned to his hometown in Surin province. The website claimed that the actor had died during the final shoot of “Fast and Furious 9” after getting the director’s go-ahead to leap about 10 metres from one rooftop to another at 11pm on Saturday.
He was reported to have fallen to his death while attempting the stunt. The website even showed what was claimed to be the scene of the accident, including police yellow tape.
At about 11am ET on Saturday… “our beloved actor Tony Jaa passed away. Tony Jaa was born on February 5, 1976 in Isaan. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”
Hundreds of fans immediately started writing their messages of condolence on the Facebook page, expressing their sadness that the talented 43 year old actor was dead.
Whereas some trusting fans believed the posts, others were immediately skeptical of the report, perhaps learning their lesson from the huge amount of fake death reports emerging about celebrities in recent months.
On Sunday, the actor’s representatives officially confirmed that Tony Jaa was not dead.
“He joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimised by this type of hoax. He’s still alive and well; stop believing what you see on the internet.”
SOURCE: The Nation
HM The King acknowledges the passing of General Prem
PHOTO: Matichon Online
HM the King has acknowledged, with great sadness, the loss of General Prem Tinsulanonda, whom he described as a great national benefactor. The announcement said HM the King has agreed to sponsor the funeral rite at Wat Benjamaborpit Dusitwanaram for seven days from today and presented a Royal urn for the late statesman.
General Prem had served the country, and the current and former monarchs, in various capacities – as the army commander-in-chief, prime minister, privy councillor, statesman, president of the Privy Council, as well as a regent.
HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over the bathing rites on behalf of HM the King tonight at 6pm. HM The King and HM The Queen will preside over a merit-making ceremony on June 2. Merit-making ceremonies are to be held on June 10, July 15 and on September 3.
Palace officials were ordered to observe the mourning period by wearing black for 21 days from today until June 17, with the exception of June 3 which coincides with the birthday of HM Queen Suthida.
Meanwhile, the government has ordered Thai national flags at all government and state enterprise offices, as well as educational institutions, to fly at half-mast for seven days from today as a gesture of respect and condolence for Statesman General Prem.
All state officials were also ordered to observe the mourning until June 17 while members of the public in general were advised to act as they think appropriate.
SOURCE: Thai PBS | Matichon Online
