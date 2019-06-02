Wildlife groups call for reviews on elephant export regulations | The Thaiger

Environment
Wildlife groups call for reviews on elephant export regulations
“Before elephants are allowed to be exported, he suggested a check is made to find out how many Thai elephants had been exported and how many of them have been smuggled out.”
Wildlife conservation groups and an MP Nikorn Chamnong, representing the Chart Thai Pattana party, is opposing the export of Thai elephants and demanding that the Commerce Ministry review its elephant export regulations.
Opposition to the resumption of domestic elephant exports, after a 10 year ban, has been voiced at the “Export of Thai Elephants – Issues of Concern” seminar, organised by World Wildlife Protection Thailand.
Mr. Nikorn says the current export regulations are unclear and the Commerce Ministry should not be involved in the matter.
Environmentalists say that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment should have been the authority to push for a law relating to the export of elephants, not the Commerce Ministry. Somsak Sunthornnavapat, of the World Wildlife Protection Organisation – Thailand, says that the issue of new elephant export regulations appears to have been rushed.
Bangkok
Just how many hazardous chemicals are going through Laem Chabang port?
“The containers were loaded with “dolls and toys” and there are no chemical substances present.”
That was the first explanation we heard after the fire that happened last Saturday, May 25, when containers from the KMTC Hongkong burst into flames at Laem Chabang Port, south east of Bangkok. The port area is just to the north of Pattaya on the eastern seaboard.
Firefighters spent nearly 18 hours battling the confounding blaze as it spread through the containers on the ship billowing toxic fumes and plumes of smoke, causing 228 people, including nearby residents, to be rushed to hospital with burns, eye irritation and breathing difficulties.
Financial losses, still not fully accounted for, are estimated at well over 100 million baht, according to a report in the Bangkok Post.
When a 15 kilometre radius was declared around the site as a ‘red zone’ local Thais became rightfully suspicious that a few dolls and toys going up in smoke could cause so much disruption.
Later it was declared that the dolls and toys were actually calcium hypochlorite, a flammable and potentially dangerous chemical. But authorities had to analyse the chemicals that had caused so much damage and smoke because there was no record of it being in the containers on the ship.
Calcium hypochlorite is widely used in water treatment systems, but the substance can release dangerous chlorine gases when burning.
It is classified as a Class 5 Hazardous Product, in a list of nine hazardous substances.
The Port director reported that the ship was carrying 676 containers from China and that the KMTC Hong Kong had failed to declare the chemical was in the containers.
When the ship arrived at Laem Chabang, 463 containers were offloaded with the remaining containers, including the 13 containers (the ones that caught fire), designated for delivery to an address in Samut Prakan.
According to records, the freighter originated in South Korea and made stops at Shanghai and Hong Kong before arrival in the Gulf of Thailand port. An investigation indicates that the 13 containers held 325 tonnes of the calcium hypochlorite.
Investigators and directors at the port say that the owners of the ship must be held responsible for not declaring the hazardous contents of the containers.
If not for the fire, port officials say, the illegally transported goods would likely have reached their destination without anyone knowing. Now the question is how many of these containers passing through the Bangkok port, full of hazardous chemicals, are passing through without being declared or detected?
Currently, the handling of dangerous goods at Laem Chabang Port is carried out by a private firm under a port authority contractual arrangement.
Following last week’s fire, the assistant director at Laem Chabang port says that all vessels tying up at the port must make a full declaration of materials and goods being carried aboard.
Environment
Harsher penalties for encroachers and illegal loggers in Thai forestry areas
Yesterday four marine species were added to the ‘reserved’ list, providing addition legal protections for the animals.
Read that story HERE.
Now it’s been announced that forest encroachers caught clearing land or burning trees, in any of Thailand’s national parks or gardens, in order to occupy the land, will soon face jail terms of up to 20 years and/or a fine of as much as two million baht.
The penalties are announced under the new National Parks Act, which will come into effect in November this year. If the encroachment are committed in designated sensitive areas, the penalties rise.
“Anyone who causes damages to natural resources in national parks or botanical gardens, whether intentional or through carelessness, will be liable to pay compensation to the state.”
“If more than 20 trees, or an amount exceeding four cubic metres is damaged, however, the culprits may face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to two million baht.”
The new laws seek to provide informants with cash rewards of up to half the amount of fines imposed on the offenders.
People who make a living from collecting renewable flora and fauna may continue to do so, according to officials, but they must register with the authorities concerned and the amount to be harvested will be restricted.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Environment
Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi
Corals at Koh Phi Phi near a famous driving point has started to bleach.
Paranya Pantajit, a scuba expert in Krabi says, “Corals near a famous diving point at Koh Phi Phi is beaching. There are many marine lives living around this coral.”
“The temperature at 8 metres deep in the sea is about 31 degree Celsius. Corals in in other islands in Krabi have started to bleach as well.”
Chief of Hat Nopparat Thara Moh Koh Phi Phi National Park Worapot Lomlim says, “The water temperature has started to decrease as it is in monsoon season with some rain now. The coral bleaching situation will hopefully start to lessen.”
