Tiny salmon bento box stirs big waves online, priced at 35 baht

Picture courtesy ofNataliya Vaitkevich from pexels.com

Social media recently buzzed with a viral photo of a bento box from Japan, showcasing a minuscule piece of salmon on a bed of rice, reminiscent of a single bite of sushi. Capturing the attention of online communities worldwide, this image from a Japanese supermarket, priced at 150 yen (approximately 35 baht), sparked a wave of comments and shares across social media platforms.

The bento box in question, featuring a tiny piece of salmon atop a dense portion of rice, stands as a stark contrast to the usual generous servings associated with Japanese cuisine’s famed bento boxes, particularly the popular salmon over rice dish.

Social media users were quick to voice their opinions, with comments ranging from disbelief about the absence of even seaweed or salt, to quips about the product being more expensive than its worth, to it being a representation of an end-of-month meal when funds are low.

In response to the online commotion, a Japanese blogger known as Surmi Couple took to Facebook to clarify the situation. They explained that the dish in the viral image is known as bodakko, a salt-grilled salmon that is a speciality of Akita Prefecture in Japan.

Despite its small size, the salmon is intensely salty, making a little go a long way. Nevertheless, the disproportionate ratio of rice to salmon has kept the image circulating as a viral sensation, shared far and wide.

This incident highlights the global fascination with Japanese cuisine and the scrutiny that can arise from the unexpected presentation of a dish.

While the online community’s reaction was mixed, the conversation brought to light the cultural significance and local flavours of regional Japanese food, providing an opportunity for a broader understanding and appreciation of Japan’s culinary diversity.

The viral spread of the bento box photo underscores the power of social media in shaping perceptions and sparking discussions on a worldwide scale, transcending borders, and connecting people through shared curiosity and cultural exchange, reported Khaosod.