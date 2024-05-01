Family seeks truth over Thai woman’s mysterious death in Malaysia

Picture courtesy of Juan Vargas from pexels.com

The tragic death of a 26 year old Thai woman in Malaysia has galvanised a family to seek justice amidst mysterious circumstances. The 25 year old deceased’s husband and her 49 year old mother have come forward with concerns over the unclear causes of her untimely demise.

On a recent afternoon at the Paweena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women in Pathum Thani, the grieving husband and his mother-in-law expressed their suspicions and need for answers. The deceased, identified only as Areeya to protect her privacy, reportedly passed away on April 21, according to her friend’s account, from sudden heart failure. However, the friend’s rush to cremate Areeya’s body in Malaysia and the reluctance to provide further details have raised suspicions.

Areeya, who ran a food business for a kindergarten in Nakhon Phanom, expressed interest in working abroad after seeing friends do the same. In mid-March, she told her husband she would be studying language and staying with a friend in Chon Buri.

They kept in regular contact until April 18, after which communication ceased, except for calls she made to their 5 year old son. The husband, upon discovering her death through a phone call from his mother-in-law on April 22, was shocked, having believed Areeya was still in Chonburi.

The husband’s inquiries into the cause of Areeya’s death left him unsatisfied, and he declined the friend’s insistence on a swift cremation in Malaysia. Instead, he wishes to repatriate her body to Thailand for a thorough autopsy to determine the true cause of death and to seek justice for any foul play involved.

The family’s plea for help led them to the Paweena Hongsakul Foundation, where they sought assistance in bringing Areeya’s body back to Thailand.

Suspicious circumstances

The president of the foundation, Paweena Hongsakul, expressed her condolences and highlighted the alarming trend of Thai women dying abroad under suspicious circumstances. The foundation, which has been dealing with several such cases since the beginning of the year, has taken up Areeya’s case and is coordinating with the Ministry of foreign affairs to repatriate her body.

The foundation is also arranging for a forensic examination at the police hospital to uncover the truth behind Areeya’s death.

The cost of repatriating the body is estimated at 30,000 baht, and the foundation has called for donations from the Thai community in Malaysia to help with the expenses. The foundation has pledged to cover all costs associated with the transportation and funeral rites in Areeya’s hometown, reported Khaosod.