Beach peace patrol: Police unite to silence the noise after shooting

Picture courtesy of Norbert Braun from unsplash.com

In a collaborative effort to maintain peace and tranquillity, officials from Banglamung and Pattaya police conducted an inspection of Jomtien Beach in the early hours of today. Responding to the residents’ complaints about noise and fireworks, this initiative was also a reaction to a shooting incident that took place on the night of April 25, which stirred panic among tourists.

The inspection, which began just after midnight, included officials from Pattaya City Hall. The officials carried out random checks on beach visitors, especially teenagers, for any illegal substances, weapons, or other forbidden items. They also issued warnings to vendors who had set up shops on the footpaths, cautioning them against the sale of prohibited goods.

Among the banned goods were Kratom water, firecrackers, and fireworks. As per the information shared with The Pattaya News by the officials, these items were disturbing the peace for nearby hotel guests and residents. The aggrieved parties had lodged complaints with the authorities, stating that the continuous noise and fireworks were causing disturbances that prevented them from relaxing or sleeping.

With the beachgoers frequently indulging in activities such as playing loud music, drinking, and setting off fireworks throughout the night, the joint operation aimed to discourage such behaviours to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. The officials, therefore, encouraged the visitors to cooperate and report any illegal activities to maintain the area’s safety.

This inspection was an important step towards addressing some of the major issues plaguing Jomtien Beach. It highlighted the authorities’ commitment to ensuring a peaceful environment for both residents and tourists. In the future, such initiatives could also help to deter potential criminal activities and contribute to the broader goal of maintaining the beach as a safe and enjoyable place for everyone, reported Pattaya News.