TikTok user shares June’s winning Thai lottery numbers (video)

A search for potential winning lottery numbers is underway as the Thai government lottery draw date of Thursday, June 1 approaches.

Gamblers and lottery enthusiasts are actively sharing their predictions, including those on the popular social media platform TikTok. One user, @owansqjw0dk, whose real name is Jindarat, gained attention by posting a clip on their account claiming to have found the lucky numbers by analysing Thai lottery statistics.



Jindarat’s method, which they referred to as the “Rice Mill Sign Technique,” alleged that the previous lottery round’s number 903 corresponds with the last three digits of the top prize-winning number 132903. This revelation sparked intrigue among lottery fans, who have begun checking past lottery statistics, such as historical results for lotteries drawn on Thursdays, statistics for draws of June, and the specific record for June 1 draws.

For this current round, Jindarat shared another prediction using their established method. At the end of their recently posted video, the number 795 is revealed, causing an influx of comments and views. The video has now garnered over 800,000 views and thousands of comments from curious lottery enthusiasts eager to discuss and share their insights.

Although the odds of winning the Thai government lottery are always uncertain, the creative techniques and predictions shared by individuals like Jindarat continue to captivate an audience seeking fortune and success. Despite the unpredictable nature of lottery results, the sharing of possible winning numbers and predicting methods remains a popular pastime for many in the run-up to each government lottery draw.

