Throat slashing attack at Thammasat University sparks safety talks

Image courtesy of Thammasat Sustainability

A female student yesterday allegedly slashed the throat of a male junior in a student dormitory at Thammasat University, sparking discussions regarding violence and campus safety. The victim is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The incident, which was widely discussed on social media and topped trending hashtags, involved a third-year female student attacking a first-year male student within the student accommodations.

The victim, who allegedly was the female student’s boyfriend, was left seriously injured, requiring immediate hospitalisation in the ICU.

Fortunately, reports later indicated that he was out of danger but had not yet regained consciousness.

Amidst the uproar, Thammasat University’s Faculty of Science and Technology took to social media to clarify the situation, further stating that an urgent investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

In their statement, they expressed their concern and detailed their immediate response, including providing care for the affected student on the day of the incident.

The faculty is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining communication with both the students involved and their families.

Furthermore, the university’s faculty has initiated an inquiry to ascertain the facts surrounding the assault. This preliminary investigation is part of a broader ongoing process to gather detailed information.

The faculty has also prepared to coordinate with the student disciplinary board to ensure a thorough investigation in accordance with Thammasat University’s student disciplinary regulations.

The university community and the public have been shocked by the violence of the attack. Discussions around campus safety and student well-being have been reignited, as many call for better security measures and support systems for students.

Thammasat University‘s swift response underscores the seriousness of the incident and its commitment to student safety and justice.

The university has assured that it will take appropriate action based on the findings of the ongoing student disciplinary proceedings, as reported by Khaosod.