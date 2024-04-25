Thai MPs set to jump ship as PM Srettha prepares major reshuffle

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Two Members of Parliament from the ruling Pheu Thai Party are on the brink of securing seats in the Cabinet, according to insider sources.

Paopoom Rojanasakul, a party-list MP, and Jiraporn Sindhuprai, representing Roi Et, were reportedly spotted at Government House on Tuesday, fuelling speculation of their imminent ascent.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, despite dismissing rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle earlier, has political analysts buzzing with anticipation. Rumours swirl that tomorrow, April 26 could mark the D-day for the long-awaited shuffle.

Speculation mounts that the 62 year old Thai prime minister may relinquish the finance portfolio to Pichai Chunhavajira, Stock Exchange of Thailand chairman while positioning himself as defence minister.

Insiders suggest Pheu Thai is poised to appoint Pichit Chuenban, a staunch advocate for the Shinawatra family, as a new minister or deputy minister. This move, coupled with the potential inclusion of Pichai and the two MPs, may signal the exit of four current Cabinet members.

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang, Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew, PM Office Minister Puangpetch Chunla-ead, and Deputy Agriculture Minister Chaiya Promma could find themselves ousted.

Amidst the political whirlwind, Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party’s quota in the Cabinet remains untouched, likely securing Anucha Nakasai’s position as Deputy Agriculture Minister. Meanwhile, Palang Pracharath Party’s secretary-general Thamanat Prompow has proposed four candidates for reshuffling, setting the stage for a dramatic upheaval, reported The Nation.

Kamphaeng Phet MPs Pai Leeke and Anun Ponumnuay, Chachoengsao MP Atthakorn Sirilattyakorn, and former Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, brace themselves for the stormy seas of political change.

In related news, the Pheu Thai Party is reportedly planning to reclaim the House Speaker position from the Prachachat Party.

This move is part of the ruling party’s strategy to restructure its parliamentary operations, and it is predicted that the position might be given to a prominent member of the party, possibly a minister who may be removed from the Cabinet during the anticipated reshuffle.