Thieving Suvarnabhumi cabbie nabbed | The Thaiger

Thailand

Thieving Suvarnabhumi cabbie nabbed

Jack Burton

Published 

6 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: Screenshot/Channel 7 News
A shifty taxi driver made off with a bag that a previous passenger had left on a trolley at Suvarnabhumi airport. CCTV footage shows a man entering an orange cab with several bags but he forgetting a small backpack left dangling on a trolley. After a green and yellow cab arrived its place and some passengers had loaded up their possessions, a woman noticed the forgotten bag and handed it to a security guard.

But after a brief exchange, the driver took the bag himself and left with his passengers. Later, a 66 year old man reported the lost bag to authorities, saying it contained valuables worth 10,000 baht.

Investigations led to 42 year old driver Suradech or “Wally”surrendering to police.Video of the incident can be seen here.

All items were recovered and handed back to the owner. Suradech says he told the security guard that the bag belonged to a previous passenger.

The driver was charged with theft from an airport.

PHOTO: today.line.me

SOURCES: thaivisa | Channel 7

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

