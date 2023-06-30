Thief’s superstitious streak foiled: Police nab suspect behind spree of supermarket heists in Isaan

Photo via Facebook/ อุบลราชธานี บ้านเฮา

Police arrested a superstitious Thai thief who targeted eight different supermarkets and convenience stores in the Isaan province of Udon Ratchatani. The man believes he was arrested because did not worship before carrying out his latest crime.

Mueang Ubon Ratchathabni Police Station officers eventually arrested the thief, 36 year old Phantara Nithipaphakum, yesterday, June 29. This arrest came after Lotus’s supermarket employee witnessed Phantara attempting to steal items at the store on June 28.

On the day, the police officers engaged in a high-speed motorcycle chase with Phantara, resulting in both motorcycles toppling over onto an uneven road. The first attempt to catch Phantara failed but they did manage to apprehend the suspect soon after.

Officers managed to seize Phantara’s backpack before the subsequent arrest. It contained his mobile phone, a hair wig, a hat, sneakers, a long-sleeved shirt, and pants. Officers were confident that Phatana was the wanted suspect they had been looking for over the past two years and issued an arrest warrant against him.

During questioning, Phantana confessed that he committed eight robberies between 2021 and 2023. His targets included five 7-Eleven convenience stores, two Lotus’s supermarkets and, the most recent, a Big C supermarket on June 26 of this year.

Phantara revealed that he committed the crimes because he had to take care of his wife and two children and repay some online gambling debts.

The superstitious suspect claimed that the arrest was successful because he did not perform a religious ritual as he usually did before committing a robbery. Phantara revealed that his ritual involved lighting up nine incense sticks and carefully selecting an auspicious day that was deemed perfect for the intended theft.

Phantana added that it was an experiment to commit his latest crime without worship, resulting in his subsequent arrest.

ThaiRath reported that Phantana not only performed superstitious rituals before his thefts but learned about Thai law to avoid harsher punishment. He always talked nicely to the victim, apologised victim after the theft, and avoided using weapons or vehicles in the crime to get a lighter punishment.