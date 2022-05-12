Connect with us

UPDATE: New details emerge on missing German tourist in Phuket

Tara Abhasakun

Thalang police continue to search for Barbara, photo by The Phuket Express.

THE LATEST

Phuket police are still on the lookout for the German tourist who reportedly went missing from a hotel in Thalang district on Monday (May 9). The 76 year old woman was originally only identified as Ms. Barbara, however the Thalang district police chief has now told The Phuket Express that her full name is Barbara Elisabeth Monika Glag Lange.

The chief, Bancha Tanooin, said that Barbara has Alzheimer’s disease, and police believe she couldn’t remember her way back to her hotel after she went for a walk. He revealed details from an unnamed source who believes they are the last person to have spoken to Barbara, before she went missing.

“The last person who believes they talked with her before she had gone missing told us that Barbara stated she was going for a walk to a house on a mountain.”

Barbara was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a white shirt tucked inside, and black trousers. Police are continuing to search for her in the area around Mai Khao sub-district. Anyone who sees Barbara or has information is asked to contact the Tourists Assistance Center at 062-8808112, or Mr. Wichai at 084-079-6279.

This is reportedly the second time Barbara has been reported missing. In another incident this month she was found at Nai Yang beach, also in Thalang district.

ORIGINAL STORY

After a German tourist in Phuket was rescued after getting stuck between rocks last week, another German tourist in the island province is also in a tricky situation. The 76 year old woman, who so far has only been identified as Ms. Barbara, reportedly went missing from a hotel in Thalang district on Monday (May 9).

This is reportedly the second time Ms. Barbara has been reported missing. In another incident this month she was found at Nai Yang beach, also in Thalang district. Before she went missing again on Monday, Ms. Barbara was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a white shirt tucked inside, and black trousers.

Anyone who sees her or has information is asked to contact the Tourists Assistance Center at 062-8808112, or Mr. Wichai at 084-079-6279.

Last month, an American tourist got lost in a jungle in Thalang district. The tourist, an unnamed 68 year old man, had become lost in the afternoon, but a rescue team luckily found him in the early evening. He reportedly had some scratches on his leg, and was dehydrated, but otherwise was OK.

The man had contacted Phuket Tourist Police when he got lost, and they started searching for the man along a nature trail on a hill with the help of officers from a nearby national park.

Another foreigner became lost in a forest in Thailand in March. The man, a 72 year old French expat with Alzheimer’s disease, went missing in a Chiang Mai forest. His family alerted police after they couldn’t contact him, and a team of 200 police officers and local district leaders searched for him. They then found the man at a hilltop temple.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express

 

    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

