Thailand’s mask mandate still in place, violators face fines up to 20,000 baht – CCSA

Authorities are warning the public that Thailand’s face mask mandate is still in effect with a maximum fine of 20,000 baht for not wearing an appropriate mask in a public place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration made a post on Facebook, reminding the public of the range of fines for those who do not wear a cloth or medical face mask.

First-time violators face a fine of up to 1,000 baht. A second offence carries a fine between 1,000 baht and 10,000 baht. The third carries a fine between 10,000 baht and 20,000 baht.

The nationwide mask mandate was published in the Royal Gazette back in June 2021. According to the official order in the Gazette, the face mask mandate will end only if the Covid-19 situation in the country gets better or the Emergency Decree is cancelled. The decree has been extended several times since it was put in place at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. It gives the government sweeping powers, through the establishment of the CCSA, to set measures and restrictions to combat Covid-19.

SOURCE: CCSA | Thairath | Prachachat