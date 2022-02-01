Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand's mask mandate still in place, violators face fines up to 20,000 baht – CCSA

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo by Nobert Braun via Unsplash

Authorities are warning the public that Thailand’s face mask mandate is still in effect with a maximum fine of 20,000 baht for not wearing an appropriate mask in a public place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration made a post on Facebook, reminding the public of the range of fines for those who do not wear a cloth or medical face mask.

First-time violators face a fine of up to 1,000 baht. A second offence carries a fine between 1,000 baht and 10,000 baht. The third carries a fine between 10,000 baht and 20,000 baht.

The nationwide mask mandate was published in the Royal Gazette back in June 2021. According to the official order in the Gazette, the face mask mandate will end only if the Covid-19 situation in the country gets better or the Emergency Decree is cancelled. The decree has been extended several times since it was put in place at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. It gives the government sweeping powers, through the establishment of the CCSA, to set measures and restrictions to combat Covid-19.

SOURCE: CCSA | Thairath | Prachachat

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    mcambl61
    2022-02-01 13:57
    2 minutes ago, Cabra said: Unfortunately, probably just more bluster from authorities, and a missed revenue opportunity 😉 Needless to say, the anti-mask argument is uninformed. Add to that foreigners who enter the kingdom knowing the rules, then flaunt and…
    image
    Transam
    2022-02-01 14:00
    2 minutes ago, mcambl61 said: Virtue signaling at its finest. There is no legitimate evidence that masks prevent the virus from being transmitted in any truly measurable way Have you got your cash ready, just in case...? 😷
    image
    nobusinessofurs
    2022-02-01 14:09
    10 minutes ago, mcambl61 said: Virtue signaling at its finest. There is no legitimate evidence that masks prevent the virus from being transmitted in any truly measurable way From the looks of some of these mugs on here it actually…
    image
    Cabra
    2022-02-01 14:16
    3 minutes ago, mcambl61 said: Virtue signaling at its finest. There is no legitimate evidence that masks prevent the virus from being transmitted in any truly measurable way It's not moral correctness. You should stop throwing around terms your don't…
    image
    mcambl61
    2022-02-01 14:21
    1 minute ago, Cabra said: It's not moral correctness. You should stop throwing around terms your don't understand, or start using them correctly. Otherwise, you will never have credibility. Moreover, masking is the law of the Kingdom (I don't make…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

