Thailand

Thailand’s Golf Quarantine on hold until Covid situation improves

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

23 seconds ago

 on 

Stock photo by Robert Ruggiero for Unsplash

Thailand’s “Golf Quarantine” is on hold until the Covid-19 situation improves, an alternative quarantine option at a certified golf resort. The postponement was first announced last month. Travellers who made arrangements prior to the announcement and have been granted a Certificate of Entry, or COE, can still enjoy the Thailand’s Golf Quarantine.

The programme allows foreign golfers to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine when entering the country whilst playing 18 holes. Several resorts in Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Phetchaburi and Chiang Mai were approved.

Since April 1, the latest and most severe wave of the coronavirus in Thailand, more than 150,000 people have tested positive for the virus and more than 1,000 people infected with the virus have died. The number of active cases has decreased over the past week with the daily counts in recoveries exceeding the number of new cases.

SOURCE: TAT

 

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Trending