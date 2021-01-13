Golf quarantine now available in 6 golf resorts | The Thaiger

The Tourism Ministry’s Golf Quarantine proposal has been approved by the Thai cabinet. That means foreign golfers can now stay in quarantine whilst enjoying a round of golf in 6 approved golf resorts located in Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Phetchaburi and Chiang Mai.

Foreign golfers are now allowed to spend their 2 week quarantine 14-16 days) at any of the 6 certified golf resorts and move around in the resort environment as well as play golf instead of being isolated in a hotel room. However, golfers still need to have all of their advance arrangements for arrival and entry…

Visa – it should be a Single-Entry Tourist Visa (TR) or a Special Tourist Visa (STV)

Medical and travel insurance

Certificate of Entry

Other relevant documents in line with the Thai government’s travelling regulations and restrictions.

Here’s the list of 6 government-certified golf resorts in different regions of Thailand…

Kanchanaburi, west of Bangkok.

Mida Golf Club

Evergreen Hills Golf Club

Blue Star Golf Course

Nakhon Nayok, northeast of Bangkok

Artitaya Golf & Resort

Phetchaburi, southwest of Bangkok

Sawang Resort and Golf Club,

Chiang Mai, north of Thailand

Artitaya Chiang Mai Golf & Resort

The proposal was initiated by the Ministry of Tourism to boost the battered tourism sector battered by the pandemic, including the empty golf courses.

Golf courses in Thailand is said to be the great value for money. Some now offer special quarantine packages with discounted green fees and special amenities.

SOURCE: TAT News

