Thailand’s first F1 race planned for Bangkok’s Chatuchak by 2027

Photo by Ján Žilla via Canva

The Thai government is continuing the Formula One (F1) project initiated by former Prime Minister (PM) Srettha Thavisin, with plans to hold Thailand’s first F1 race in the Chatuchak neighbourhood of Bangkok.

F1 enthusiasts were given hope after former PM Srettha discussed the project with the race organisers during his visit to France in March this year. The former PM pledged to make F1 fans’ dreams a reality by 2028, with the event initially expected to take place near U-Tapao Airport in the eastern province of Rayong.

Despite the change in leadership, the Pheu Thai Party and current PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra vowed to continue all projects and policies initiated by Srettha for the benefit of Thai citizens, with the F1 project remaining one of the active plans.

Isara News reported today, December 18, that the government granted an exclusive interview confirming that a special committee met yesterday, December 17, to discuss potential venues for the F1 race.

The proposed venues discussed during the meeting included:

Bangkok: Ratchadamnoen Road, Chatuchak area, and the vicinity of Bangkok Train Station (Hua Lamphong)

Nonthaburi: near the IMPACT Arena, Exhibition and Convention Centre, Muang Thong Thani

Rayong: U-Tapao Airport

The committee unanimously agreed that the Chatuchak area would be the ideal venue for the race. The event is expected to take place on roads surrounding three public parks: Chatuchak Park, Queen Sirikit Park, and Wachirabenchathat Park (Rot Fai Park). The proposed route would span approximately 5-to-6 kilometres.

The committee explained that Chatuchak was deemed the most suitable location as the F1 race in Thailand should be a city event to attract more visitors.

The next step involves submitting the confirmed route to the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the F1 governing body, to assess its feasibility and suitability.

While awaiting confirmation from the organisers, the government plans to commission experts from Chulalongkorn University to conduct a study on the proposed route and event. Officials are optimistic that the race could take place as early as 2027.

When asked whether the progress had been reported to PM Paetongtarn, the committee assured that all updates were being communicated to the Prime Minister on an ongoing basis.